Karnataka Considers Lower Golden Chariot Fares For Common Travelers

Karnataka Plans Affordable Luxury Rail Travel

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the state government is considering offering lower fares for travel on the luxury Golden Chariot train during the off-season to ensure that common people can also experience the state's historical, cultural and natural heritage. Speaking to the media at Majestic and Kengeri railway stations, Shivakumar said the initiative aims to promote Karnataka's tourist destinations, introduce new spots and create employment opportunities.

“Through the Golden Chariot, we aim to introduce Karnataka's tourist spots to the public and create employment. We do not need a profit from this. However, there should be no loss,” he said, seeking everyone's support for the initiative. The Chief Minister said the Tourism Department's 'Karnataka Darshana' scheme had been halted earlier but was revamped and restarted after the government came to power, with Tourism Minister KJ George taking charge.

"The Tourism Department's 'Karnataka Darshana' scheme had been halted in between. After our government came to power and Minister K.J. George took charge, he revamped it and restarted the prestigious 'Golden Chariot'. New tourist routes have been set, and luxury amenities have been provided. Already, 75 passengers are travelling. Those who have not seen Karnataka completely should be encouraged to travel. For that purpose, the state government built special railway coaches and restarted the project by utilising the Railway Department's routes," he stated.

Expanding Tourist Circuits and Luxury Facilities

Shivakumar said the government had also formulated a tourist circuit, 'Jewels of the South', connecting destinations including Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Cochin and Chettinad. A four-day tour package, 'Dreams of Karnataka', has also been prepared, with details to be shared in the coming days.

“Not just this, with the aim of introducing South Indian destinations, we have formulated another tourist circuit called 'Jewels of the South'. We have prepared a route connecting great tourist centres like Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Cochin, Chettinad, and others. A four-day tour package named 'Dreams of Karnataka' is also ready. Information regarding this will be provided in the coming days," he said.

Highlighting the facilities on the Golden Chariot, he said the train has two restaurants with seating for around 80 passengers, while nearly 60 staff members serve travellers. It also offers facilities such as a spa, gym, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dining options, and overnight accommodation.

“The Golden Chariot train features two restaurants. There is seating for about 80 passengers, and nearly 60 staff members work to serve them. There are many facilities including a spa, gym, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian dining options. Excellent arrangements have also been made for a comfortable overnight stay. I was very pleased to see everything. I too am waiting for an opportunity to travel on this train,” he said.

Inclusive Tourism and Government Support

“This train is a valuable asset to Karnataka's tourism. Re-launching this train, which could not be utilised properly in the past, and making it run on routes that attract tourists will complement the growth of tourism,” he said, expressing confidence.

Calling the train the pride of Karnataka, Shivakumar said it should not remain accessible only to wealthy travellers or tourists from other states. The government is exploring lower fares to enable more people from Karnataka to experience the luxury train, and discussions have also been held with the Railway Department.

“This train should not be restricted only to tourists from other states. People of our Karnataka should also take advantage of it in large numbers. Discussions have also been held with the Railway Department in this regard,” he said. He added that the service is being developed in collaboration with the Karnataka Tourism Department, Indian Railways and IRCTC, and is expected to support local economic activities, including the hotel industry at tourist destinations.

On expanding the train's routes, Shivakumar said officials from the state tourism and railway departments would discuss suitable options without disrupting regular train services.

Separately, responding to a question about tourists from Karnataka stranded in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, he said he had written to the Central Government and was in contact with the External Affairs Minister regarding the matter.

“I have requested flight arrangements/security if needed. There are technical issues with flight operations,” he said, adding that a helpline had been established for Kannadigas and that state officials were in continuous contact.“No one needs to panic. Our government, along with the Minorities Department and the Central Government, is with you,” the Chief Minister said.

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