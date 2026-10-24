NZ Vs IND, 2Nd T20I: Security Officials Swarm Field Right As India Beat New Zealand In Christchurch (WATCH)

Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, extended their five-match T20I series lead to 2-0 following a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

With a 181-run target, the Men in Blue chased it down with one ball to spare in the final over. The unbeaten 69-run partnership between Tilak Varma (51) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (26) turned the game on its head to help the hosts chase down the target, sealing a dramatic win. Opener Abhishek Sharma (27) and middle-order batter Naman Dhir (31) made crucial contributions in the run chase.

For New Zealand, skipper Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 4/21 at an economy rate of 5.20 in his spell of four overs, but his effort eventually went in vain as the hosts failed to defend their total in the final overs.

Also Read:Gambhir Hails Naman, Tilak, and Nitish After Thrilling T20I Victory

Security Officials Swarm Field after India's Victory

As Team India clinched a thrilling victory in the second T20I against New Zealand, spectators at Hagley Oval in Christchurch noticed a sudden surge of security personnel storming onto the field right after the hosts won.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), as soon as Nitish Kumar Reddy hit the winning runs with a couple to seal the visitors' victory and he and Tilak Varma began to jog off the pitch, security personnel were seen sprinting onto the playing surface from all directions to form a protective wall around the two Indian batters.

The security guards formed a tight protective ring around the duo as they walked off the field, ensuring the match-winning pair could celebrate without risk of pitch invasions from enthusiastic supporters.

A SURPRISING INCIDENT AFTER INDIA'S WIN!

The moment Nitish Reddy hit the winning shot against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I, security officers rushed onto the ground and immediately surrounded Reddy and Tilak Varma!

They reached the players so quickly that Tilak and Reddy barely had time to celebrate before security was all around them.

In the previous match, a fan had invaded the ground during the winning moment. Perhaps that's why security was extra alert this time!

- Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) October 24, 2026

The security officials' immediate response was a proactive measure following a reported pitch invasion during the series opener at the same venue on October 22. Learning from the previous match's security breach, ground personnel at Hagley Oval moved swiftly to prevent eager fans from breaching the perimeter and approaching the players.

Despite the security surrounding them, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy continued to soak in the atmosphere, smiling and celebrating their game-changing 69-run partnership as they were guided safely back to the pavilion.

Tilak Varma Breaks Down Game Plan With Nitish Reddy

Speaking at the post-match presentation, where he was awarded Player of the Match, Tilak Varma broke down his game plan with his 'Hyderabadi Boys' connection at the crease. He stated that he and Nitish Kumar Reddy were thrilled to take their team past the finish line together.

“Definitely there was a plan like that (batting approach against New Zealand's spin attack), but we thought that we'll put that intent when they bowl in our arc. We'll go. Otherwise, we want to just push it in the gaps, and we want to run hard. And we have done that,” Tilak said.

“I think, I think four to five two runs we have got in spinners. So they were really crucial, those eight to ten runs. So I think we played smartly there, and later on we knew that we could hit sixes against the fast bowlers. We needed that pace in this huge ground. So we were waiting for that, and we finished off in style,” he added.

Team India will now look to seal the five-match T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the third match at Henry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27.

Also Read:Tilak Varma Credits Gautam Gambhir For Inspiring India T20I Victory