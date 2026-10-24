Azerbaijan Commemorates Six Years Since Liberation Of Gubadli

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Azerbaijan marks the 6th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Gubadli from occupation.

Gubadli was freed from Armenian occupation on October 25, 2020, following a counter-offensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, during the Second Karabakh War. The Azerbaijani forces delivered significant blows to the enemy in the Jabrayil district to the east of Gubadli, and successful operations in the Zangilan district to the south helped pave the way for Azerbaijani forces to reach Gubadli's administrative borders.

On October 26, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation, highlighting the destruction and capture of enemy weapons during the nearly month-long Patriotic War. He also announced the liberation of Gubadli and several settlements, including Padar, Efendilar, Yusifbeyli, and others, from Armenian control.

The battle for Gubadli was fierce. Azerbaijani forces overcame the resistance, dealing heavy losses to the enemy in both manpower and equipment, ultimately forcing them into retreat.

In recognition of this achievement, Azerbaijan established the "For the Liberation of Gubadli" medal. Servicemen who demonstrated exceptional bravery during the Gubadli operation were awarded this honor by presidential decree.

Gubadli had been under Armenian occupation since August 31, 1993. During the occupation, the region suffered severe damage. Armenian forces destroyed the city and its villages, desecrated religious, historical, and cultural monuments, and caused significant ecological harm by cutting down and burning forests containing rare species of trees and plants.