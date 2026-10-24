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Strategic partnership leverages advanced GEO and local search to bring cost-saving 1% full-service real estate to homeowners across Maryland.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic, a premier discount real estate brokerage serving the greater Baltimore area, today announced a strategic digital partnership with New Orleans-based digital marketing agency One Click SEO. The partnership is designed to leverage advanced Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and structured entity data to secure top rankings in both the highly competitive Google Map Pack and emerging AI-driven search summaries.Owned and operated by local real estate professional Anthony "Tony" Fulco, 1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic has aggressively disrupted the Maryland real estate market by offering full-service real estate representation for only a 1% listing fee. To date, the franchise network has saved clients over $65 million in traditional commissions without sacrificing marketing quality or agent expertise. Now, the brokerage is modernizing its customer acquisition strategy to match its modern business model."Our mission has always been to provide exceptional, full-service real estate support while saving our clients thousands of dollars in equity," said Anthony "Tony" Fulco, Owner of 1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic. "As the way people search for real estate agents evolves-with buyers and sellers increasingly turning to AI and hyper-local Google Maps results-we need to be exactly where they are looking. Partnering with One Click SEO ensures that when Maryland homeowners ask for the smartest way to sell their home, our cost-saving model is the definitive answer they see."The partnership arrives at a critical turning point for the real estate industry following the landmark 2024 National Association of Realtors (NAR) settlement. This historic shift essentially eliminated the standard 6% commission expectation, driving unprecedented consumer demand for transparent, negotiable, and cost-effective alternatives. 1 Percent Lists has rapidly scaled to meet this nationwide demand, previously earning the title of the 3rd Fastest Growing Real Estate Brokerage in America and ranking #441 on the Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 1,114% three-year revenue growth. To ensure this proven model dominates modern search channels, One Click SEO draws on founder Dean Cacioppo's 25 years of specialized real estate digital marketing expertise. By utilizing custom AI-structuring tools, One Click SEO guarantees that 1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic remains the authoritative, cited source as search behavior transitions from traditional web links to conversational AI platforms.Operating out of Harford County, 1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic delivers comprehensive real estate services across an expansive regional footprint. The brokerage actively represents home buyers and sellers across key communities in Harford County, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and the greater Baltimore metropolitan area. Targeted service markets include Bel Air, Fallston, Forest Hill, Jarrettsville, Abingdon, Aberdeen, Havre de Grace, Edgewood, Joppa, Riverside, Churchville, Baldwin, Kingsville, Pasadena, and Severna Park. Through this partnership, each of these individual submarkets will receive dedicated local entity mapping and high-precision Map Pack optimization."Search is evolving rapidly from traditional blue links to conversational AI answers and hyper-local Map Pack domination," said Dean Cacioppo, Founder of One Click SEO. "Real estate is one of the most competitive digital landscapes in the country. To win today, you can't just keyword stuff; you have to build a verifiable digital entity. Tony's 1% commission model is exactly the kind of high-value consumer solution that search engines want to surface. We are applying technical GEO and deep citation architecture to make sure 1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic absolutely dominates the Maryland market."Through this strategic alignment, 1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic will benefit from One Click SEO's proprietary local SEO laboratory, systematic review-velocity programs, and advanced local entity engineering. This approach will allow the Mid-Atlantic brokerage to solidify its digital footprint across its primary service corridors, ensuring that Maryland property owners looking to buy or sell are directly connected with full-service agents while keeping more of their hard-earned home equity.About 1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic:1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic is a full-service, discount real estate brokerage based in Maryland and serving the greater Baltimore metropolitan area. Led by Anthony "Tony" Fulco, the agency provides full representation-including MLS syndication, professional photography, digital marketing, contract negotiations, and closing support-for a listing fee of just 1%.For more information, visit:About One Click SEO:Founded by Dean Cacioppo in 2000, One Click SEO is a specialized digital marketing and search engineering agency headquartered in New Orleans, LA. With a 25-year foundation in real estate marketing, the agency provides technical organic SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and enterprise-level Google Business Profile (Map Pack) engineering for competitive industries across the US.For more information, visit:

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1 Percent Lists Mid-Atlantic Partners with One Click SEO to Dominate Google Map Pack and Next-Gen AI Search Results News Provided By One Click SEO October 24, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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