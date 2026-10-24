Armadillo Hotel Group Expands Into Fort Stockton To Support Data Center Growth

Armadillo Hotel Group Expands West Texas Footprint with Land Acquisition in Fort Stockton, Pecos County to Support Data Center and Infrastructure Buildout

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Armadillo Hotel Group, a leading provider of workforce accommodations, today announced that its division, Armadillo Workforce Housing, has completed the acquisition of a strategic land parcel in Pecos County, adjacent to Fort Stockton, Texas.The acquisition marks a major milestone in Armadillo's regional growth strategy, positionally locking in premium real estate to support the massive influx of construction crews, engineering contractors, nuclear professionals, and industrial personnel driving the region's digital infrastructure build-out.Fort Stockton and the broader Pecos County region have rapidly transformed into a critical epicenter for next-generation technology infrastructure with several announced data center and infrastructure projects including the announced GW Ranch project, largest permitted off-grid power generation and AI data center campus in the United States. The sheer scale of these multi-year technology developments requires unprecedented logistical support and scalable housing infrastructure for the specialized workforce powering the projects."As tech giants and hyperscalers pour billions into West Texas digital infrastructure, the demand for high-quality, reliable, and rapidly scalable workforce housing has reached an all-time high," said a spokesperson for Armadillo Hotel Group. "This Pecos County acquisition allows us to deliver our proven modular lodging model directly to the frontlines of this digital frontier, ensuring that the thousands of contractors building tomorrow's tech infrastructure have a premium, turnkey environment to live, rest, and recharge."The new Fort Stockton development will seamlessly integrate into Armadillo's expansive regional network, which currently manages thousands of rooms across the most active energy and technology corridors in Texas and New Mexico. Mirroring the company's flagship full-service campuses in neighboring counties, the Fort Stockton facility will feature individual rooms and executive suites, full-service amenities including dining, laundry, housekeeping, and recreational facilities, together with our proprietary IT logistics platform, all designed to enhance workforce recruiting, retention and safety."Data center development is moving at a pace that traditional lodging or housing infrastructure was never designed to support,” said Michael Maloney, President of Armadillo Workforce Housing,“Our ability to deploy modular housing, hospitality services and operational support where projects need them gives developers and contractors another tool for keeping their workforce close, productive and focused on the work."About Armadillo Workforce HousingArmadillo Workforce Housing, a division of Armadillo Hotel Group, provides workforce housing, hospitality, food service and logistical support services for large-scale construction, infrastructure, energy, industrial, and digital infrastructure projects throughout North America. With a combination of permanent workforce lodging facilities and rapidly deployable housing assets, Armadillo delivers turnkey accommodations and support services designed to meet the needs of projects in remote and high-growth regions. The company's proprietary technology platform enables efficient workforce management, operational oversight, and service delivery at scale, helping clients maintain productivity and streamline logistics across complex project environments. Armadillo provides housing, food service, recreation facilities, and other workforce solutions that help clients attract, house, and support their teams wherever the job takes them.

Michael Maloney

Armadillo Hotel Group

+1 917-513-5764

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Armadillo Hotel Group Expands Into Fort Stockton to Support Data Center Growth News Provided By Red Pixel Marketing October 24, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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