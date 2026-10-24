Doctor-Owned Home Care Provider Celebrates First Month Supporting Families Across Dacorum

MENAFN - GetNews)"Reflecting on the first month, Dr Neha Jain Vigh, Managing Director of Caremark Dacorum, said: "Launching Caremark Dacorum has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for us. Throughout my medical career, I've seen how important the right support at home can be, not only for an individual's wellbeing but also for the peace of mind of their family.""Experienced NHS GP Dr Neha Jain Vigh brings 20 years of medical expertise to personalised home care across Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring.

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire - October 24, 2026 - Caremark Dacorum is celebrating its first month since officially launching on 16 September 2026, bringing doctor-owned, personalised home care services to residents across Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring and surrounding communities.

Led by Managing Director Dr Neha Jain Vigh, an experienced General Practitioner with 20 years of clinical experience, the organisation aims to help older and vulnerable individuals remain safe, comfortable and independent in their own homes.

A New Chapter for Home Care in Dacorum

The official launch was attended by the Mayor of Dacorum and Caremark CEO David Glover, marking an important milestone for the new local care provider.

Dr Vigh brings extensive NHS experience across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, with specialist interests in dementia, Parkinson's disease, frailty, elderly and palliative care, safeguarding and complex care needs.

Her experience working alongside hospital discharge teams, consultants, community nurses and social workers helps shape Caremark Dacorum's approach to safe, coordinated and person-centred support.

“Our vision is to bring together compassionate, personalised care and the reassurance that comes from strong medical experience. It's been wonderful meeting local residents, listening to their needs and beginning to build relationships across our community. We're excited about the difference we can make in the months and years ahead."

Supporting Independence and Community Connections

Caremark Dacorum provides a comprehensive range of home care services, including personal care, companionship, dementia care, live-in care, respite care, medication support, meal preparation and hospital-to-home assistance.

During its opening weeks, the team has also been engaging with residents at Berkhamsted Market and Tring Market, offering friendly conversations and information about local home care options.

These community visits reflect the organisation's commitment to remaining approachable, building trust and helping families understand the support available when they need it.

About Caremark Dacorum

Caremark Dacorum is a doctor-owned home care provider based in Hemel Hempstead, serving Berkhamsted, Tring and the wider Dacorum area.

Led by Dr Neha Jain Vigh, the organisation delivers personalised care designed to promote independence, dignity and wellbeing, supported by clinical oversight and safeguarding guidance.

Contact & Media Enquiries

Caremark Dacorum Telephone: 01442 504376

WhatsApp: 07886 855946

Email: ...

Website:

Address: 309A, I Mex House, 575–599 Maxted Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP2 7DX.