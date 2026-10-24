Russian Attack Sparks Warehouse Fire In Kharkiv Suburb

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service according to Ukrinform.

Units of the State Emergency Service and the local fire department have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike. Rescuers are working under the threat of further attacks.

n airstrikes on Sloviansk injure two people and damage building

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed and two others were wounded in Lozova, Kharkiv region, as a result of a missile strike by Russian forces.