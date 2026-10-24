Azerbaijan's Fertiliser Imports Rise 7.3%, Exports Fall 3.8% In Januaryseptember
Azerbaijan imported fertilisers worth $71.018 million in January–September 2026, an increase of 7.3% compared with the same period last year, according to the State Customs Committee.
During the first nine months of the year, the value of Azerbaijan's fertiliser exports totalled $127.558 million, down 3.8% year on year.
Fertiliser imports accounted for 0.53% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditure during the reporting period. Fertiliser exports likewise represented 0.53% of the country's total export earnings.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted $37.211 billion worth of trade with foreign countries in January–September, marking a 5.2% increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025.
Exports accounted for $23.865 billion of total foreign trade turnover, while imports amounted to $13.346 billion.
According to the reported figures, Azerbaijan's exports increased by 28.3% year on year, while imports declined by 20.4%.
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