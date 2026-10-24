HACCP Remains The Foundation Of GFSI-Recognized Food Safety Certification

Highlighting the Continuing Importance of HACCP Training as Global Food Safety Certification Requirements Evolve

- Frontier Meat Packing ConnectLUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- To meet consumer expectations, increasingly stringent industry standards, evolving government regulations, and third-party certification audits, one core standard remains fundamental to effective food safety management: Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP).Although government efforts to rebrand HACCP, as well as food safety certification programs, continue to rapidly evolve, the fundamentals of HACCP remain the core element of all the major certification schemes recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). For food producers, manufacturers, processors, distributors, and other businesses throughout the supply chain, understanding HACCP is not just meeting a simple training requirement. It is vital to creating, maintaining, and demonstrating an effective food safety management system.The Global Food Safety Initiative does not certify any one individual food business. Rather, it benchmarks food safety certification programs against established requirements. Programs recognized by GFSI incorporate systematic, risk-based approaches to managing food safety hazards, with HACCP being as the central foundation.Amongst the broadly used GFSI-recognized certification programs are BRCGS, SQF, FSSC 22000, and IFS Food; there are over 13 recognized schemes with more applying for GFSI recognition. Each scheme incorporates HACCP-based hazard management within its broader food safety framework.HACCP Is More Than a Certification RequirementHACCP provides a systematic, evidence-driven approach for identifying biological, chemical, and physical hazards, establishing appropriate control measures, creating monitoring procedures, and verifying that food safety controls are successful.Unlike previous approaches that rely mainly on testing finished products to identify problems after they occur, when it's too late, HACCP highlights prevention (an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure). HACCP enables food businesses to identify potential hazards well before they compromise product safety and to establish controls appropriate to their own products, processes, equipment, and operating conditions.This process-specific approach is particularly important because no two food facilities are necessarily identical. An effective HACCP plan must reflect the actual hazards and operational realities of the facility in which it is implemented. Generic documentation alone cannot replace a properly developed, implemented, and maintained food safety system.HACCP also creates documented evidence that hazards have been assessed and appropriate controls established. This evidence supports internal accountability, customer confidence, regulatory oversight, and third-party HACCP certification audits.HACCP is the Foundation of GFSI CertificationEach major GFSI-recognized scheme incorporates requirements that extend beyond HACCP itself. These may include prerequisite programs, sanitation, allergen management, traceability, supplier approval, food defense, management commitment, employee competence, and continuous improvement.However, these additional requirements do not diminish the importance of HACCP. They complement and strengthen the systems used to prevent food safety failures.Under BRCGS, HACCP-based food safety planning is a core element of the standard. SQF establishes specific qualification and competency expectations for its designated SQF Practitioner. FSSC 22000 incorporates HACCP-based hazard analysis through ISO 22000, while IFS Food includes HACCP requirements alongside broader food safety and quality management provisions.The details differ between schemes, but the underlying objective remains consistent: food businesses must systematically identify, evaluate, and control food safety hazards.For organizations pursuing certification, HACCP knowledge helps personnel understand not only what a requirement demands, but why it exists and how to implement it effectively within their facility.HACCP Training Supports Competence and Audit ReadinessAn effective food safety management system depends on competent people. Employees responsible for developing HACCP plans, monitoring critical control points, maintaining records, verifying controls, and implementing corrective actions must understand their responsibilities.Appropriate HACCP training helps personnel develop the knowledge required to carry out these duties and contribute to the ongoing effectiveness of the food safety system. Training also helps organizations identify knowledge gaps, strengthen internal procedures, and prepare for certification audits.Certification requirements and training expectations vary by scheme, edition, certification scope, and assigned role. Food businesses should therefore consult the applicable standard and confirm the qualifications and training required for their specific operations.Nevertheless, the broader message is clear: HACCP competence remains directly relevant to food safety performance, certification readiness, and the ability to demonstrate effective hazard control.The Future of Food Safety Still Depends on HACCPFood safety standards will continue to change as scientific knowledge advances, new technologies emerge, supply chains become more complex, and customer expectations develop. Businesses may adopt new monitoring technologies, digital recordkeeping systems, automated controls, and more sophisticated food safety management tools.These developments can improve how food safety systems operate, but they do not eliminate the need to identify hazards, assess risks, establish controls, monitor performance, and verify results.HACCP provides the underlying methodology that connects these activities. Its continued inclusion in internationally recognized food safety frameworks reflects the enduring importance of preventive, science-based hazard management.For food businesses, investing in HACCP knowledge is therefore an investment in more than certification. It supports the development of stronger food safety systems, better-informed employees, more effective operational controls, and greater confidence among customers and supply chain partners.eHACCP Supports Food Safety EducationeHACCP, a trusted leader in HACCP and food safety training, provides online HACCP and food safety training for professionals and organizations across multiple sectors of the food industry. eHACCP courses cover HACCP principles, industry-specific food safety requirements, industry-specific PRPs, real life/world scenarios/examples, and the knowledge needed to develop and maintain effective food safety practices.By making structured training accessible online, eHACCP helps food businesses build employee competence and strengthen their approach to food safety management.As certification programs evolve, the importance of understanding HACCP remains constant. For organizations seeking to meet food safety expectations today and prepare for tomorrow's requirements, HACCP training continues to be a fundamental part of the process.About eHACCPeHACCP provides online HACCP and food safety training resources for food industry professionals and organizations. Its training offerings cover multiple sectors of the food supply chain and are designed to help learners develop practical knowledge of HACCP principles and food safety management.

Stephen Sockett

eHACCP

+1 9023437763

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HACCP Remains the Foundation of GFSI-Recognized Food Safety Certification News Provided By eHACCP October 24, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.