Elite Garage Tools Releases Free Car Lift Buying Guide For Home Garages

A pickup truck raised on a two-post car lift in a home garage.

An SUV stored on a four-post car lift above a sedan in a garage.

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The free guide covers what decides whether a car lift fits: ceiling height, concrete slab, power, capacity, ALI certification and freight delivery.

- Riley Allred, Owner, Elite Garage ToolsMOUNT PLEASANT, UT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Garage Tools, an online retailer of automotive lifts and shop equipment based in Mount Pleasant, Utah, has released The Complete Car Lift Buying Guide, a free resource for anyone choosing a car lift for a home garage or an independent shop. It covers the questions that most often decide whether a lift purchase works out: lift type, ceiling height, concrete, capacity, certification and delivery.A car lift is one of the largest equipment purchases a home garage owner or independent shop will make, and the guide notes that a properly maintained lift can stay in service for 20 years or more. According to Elite Garage Tools, many planned installations still stall for reasons that have nothing to do with the lift itself. A low ceiling, a thin slab or an unplanned freight delivery can hold up a project after the equipment has already been ordered. The guide is designed to help buyers settle those questions before they buy.Key points covered in the guide include:The guide describes single post, two-post, four-post, scissor and alignment lifts, with typical capacity, space, power and anchoring needs for the most common types.Standard two-post lifts need about 12 feet of ceiling height, while four-post storage lifts can work at 9 to 10 feet. The guide calls underestimating ceiling height the number one buyer mistake and recommends measuring to the lowest obstruction, such as a light fixture or garage door track.Most two-post lifts call for at least 4 inches of 3,000 PSI (pounds per square inch) concrete, and heavy-duty models rated at 12,000 pounds or more often need 6 inches. Most two-post and four-post lifts run on 220V service.The guide recommends a lift rated at least 25 percent above the heaviest vehicle's gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), with a reference table that runs from sedans to one-ton dually trucks.A dedicated section explains what the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Gold Label verifies and why many commercial insurers and local building codes require certified lifts.Most lifts ship by LTL (less-than-truckload) freight, arrive curbside and exceed liftgate weight limits, so buyers need a forklift, tractor or terminal pickup plan before ordering.The guide also covers symmetric and asymmetric two-post designs, when installation can be handled in-house and when a professional installer is the better choice, lift safety practices and five common buying mistakes. It is written in plain language for first-time buyers, and it is free to read with no account or purchase required."Most of the calls we get aren't about which brand is best. They're about whether a lift will fit, what the slab needs, and how it gets off the truck. This guide answers that," said Riley Allred, Owner of Elite Garage Tools.The guide is available at /pages/the-complete-car-lift-buying-guide.About Elite Garage ToolsElite Garage Tools is an online retailer of automotive lifts and shop equipment based in Mount Pleasant, Utah. An authorized dealer for Atlas, Katool, Tuxedo, AMGO, iDEAL and Daytona, the company sells two-post and four-post car lifts, scissor lifts and shop equipment, shipping from U.S. warehouses in six states to home garage owners, enthusiasts and professional shops nationwide.

Riley Allred

Elite Garage Tools

+1 833-724-8902

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Elite Garage Tools Releases Free Car Lift Buying Guide for Home Garages News Provided By fabletop October 24, 2026, 19:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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