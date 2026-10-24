Solarpanelexit Study: 91 Solar Companies Went Bankrupt, Out Of Business Or Exited Home Solar Since 2022

Solar company bankruptcies and closures tied to US home solar by year, January 2022 to October 21, 2026. 2026 is year to date; 90 of 91 have a known date. Source: SolarPanelExit Solar Company Bankruptcy Study 2026.

At least 91 companies tied to US home solar went bankrupt, closed or left residential solar from January 2022 to October 21, 2026, per court and public records.

- SolarPanelExit Editorial TeamSPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At least 91 solar companies tied to the US home solar market have gone bankrupt, gone out of business or left residential solar since January 2022, according to the SolarPanelExit Solar Company Bankruptcy Study 2026. The count runs from January 1, 2022 to October 21, 2026 and covers installers, lenders, lease providers, servicers and equipment makers. Of the 91, 77 (84.6%) went through a bankruptcy court or a similar proceeding, and 14 closed or exited with no court filing found.The study analyzes the SolarPanelExit Solar Company Bankruptcy Register, a list built from court dockets, claims agent sites, securities filings, regulator records and news reports. Of the 91 entries, 72 carry a court and case number, 80 are verified against a docket, claims agent, regulator or securities filing, or two or more news outlets, and every entry links to its sources.Failures rose from 8 in 2022 to 18 in 2023, peaked at 29 in 2024 and eased to 24 in 2025. This year has 11 through October 21, all court cases, and that figure will rise as new filings reach docket databases. One closure has no known date.Most companies that reach a bankruptcy court end up in Chapter 7 liquidation. Of the 77 court cases, 51 (66.2%) are in Chapter 7: 41 filed Chapter 7 directly and 10 converted from Chapter 11. In the six converted cases with both dates on record, conversion came an average of 118 days after the Chapter 11 filing. Freedom Forever's case was converted to Chapter 7 effective August 7, 2026 (Delaware bankruptcy court, case 26-10522), and North Bay Solar Electric, a California solar contractor, filed Chapter 7 on October 15, 2026 (Northern District of California bankruptcy court, case 26-10790).The loan usually outlasts the installer. In 36 entries, the customer's loan or lease stayed with the original lender or passed to a named servicer. SunStrong Management services legacy Sunnova contracts for Solaris Assets and legacy SunPower leases and power purchase agreements, and Solar Servicing LLC, a Forbright Bank subsidiary, has serviced former Solar Mosaic loans since September 22, 2025.In a SolarPanelExit analysis of 1,705 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) complaints against six residential solar lenders and servicers, complaints against Solar Mosaic rose from 164 in the four quarters before its June 2025 bankruptcy filing to 467 in the four quarters after. Complaints against Sunnova rose from 23 to 50. The CFPB does not verify complaints, and volume also reflects each company's customer count.Counting each state where a company was headquartered or worked, Texas leads with 19, followed by California (18) and Florida (13), and 40 states have at least one."Installers rarely hold the loans they sell, so when an installer goes bankrupt, the loan does not go away. It stays with the lender or moves to a new servicer," said the SolarPanelExit Editorial Team. "We put the case number, the filing date and, where the record shows it, the current servicer in one place."Method and limitsThe study counts companies tied to US home solar that, since January 1, 2022, filed for bankruptcy, entered a receivership, an assignment for the benefit of creditors or a foreign insolvency, or closed or exited residential solar. Two entries, ADT Solar and LG Electronics' solar panel business, left home solar while solvent. In 24 entries a bankruptcy is confirmed but the company's share of residential work is not; they are labeled. The count is a floor, because small installers often close with no court case or news story. Inclusion is based on public records and is not an allegation against any company. The methodology, charts and a free CSV download are on the Solar Company Bankruptcy Statistics page.About SolarPanelExitSolarPanelExit publishes guides and public data for homeowners with solar contracts. The SolarPanelExit Editorial Team compiles the study, which is free to quote with credit and a link. SolarPanelExit earns referral fees when homeowners ask to be matched with solar contract exit companies; no company pays to be listed in or left out of the register. SolarPanelExit is not a law firm and does not give legal advice.

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SolarPanelExit Study: 91 Solar Companies Went Bankrupt, Out of Business or Exited Home Solar Since 2022 News Provided By Strive LeadGen October 24, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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