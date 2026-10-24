Physivity Explains Why Persistent Muscle And Joint Pain Should Not Be Ignored

Leadership focused on better musculoskeletal care

Helping patients regain movement and flexibility

Helping patients manage ongoing joint pain

Individualised care for muscle and joint conditions

Why should ongoing muscle and joint pain be assessed? Physivity outlines the role of physiotherapy, rehabilitation and specialist knee treatments.

- Nipun Seth

STANMORE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Persistent muscle and joint pain can affect daily activities, sleep, work and mobility. While some discomfort improves with rest and appropriate self-care, symptoms that continue, return frequently or restrict movement may require professional assessment. Physivity – Stanmore Musculoskeletal Clinic provides musculoskeletal assessment, physiotherapy, diagnostic ultrasound and rehabilitation to help patients understand their symptoms and consider suitable treatment options. Its approach focuses on evaluating individual needs and identifying appropriate next steps based on clinical findings.

Persistent Pain Can Indicate a Need for Assessment

Musculoskeletal pain can arise from various causes, including muscle strains, tendon injuries, joint conditions, previous injuries and age-related changes. Symptoms may include stiffness, swelling, reduced strength or discomfort during particular movements. Persistent pain does not automatically indicate a serious condition, but ongoing symptoms should not be dismissed when they begin affecting everyday life.

A clinical assessment considers medical history, symptoms, physical function and examination findings. Where appropriate, diagnostic ultrasound can help assess selected muscles, tendons and other soft tissues. Imaging results are considered alongside the clinical assessment rather than used in isolation to determine the cause of pain.

At Physivity Stanmore Musculoskeletal Clinic, patients can access assessment and treatment for concerns affecting areas such as the shoulder, knee, hip, neck and back. Understanding how symptoms affect daily activities helps clinicians consider appropriate management and whether further investigation may be necessary.

Physiotherapy Supports Recovery and Movement

Physiotherapy can help patients manage persistent pain, recover from injuries and improve physical function. Depending on the assessment, treatment may involve therapeutic exercises, rehabilitation, activity advice, education and appropriate hands-on techniques.

The clinic's physiotherapy Stanmore services are tailored to individual symptoms, clinical findings and recovery goals. Treatment plans may be adjusted as a patient's condition changes, with progress assessed against practical objectives such as returning to work, resuming exercise or managing routine household activities.

Some symptoms should be assessed by a medical professional before starting physiotherapy. Severe or sudden pain, marked swelling following an injury, difficulty putting weight on a limb, or a hot, red joint with fever may indicate a condition requiring prompt evaluation. New muscle weakness, changes in bladder or bowel control, or numbness around the groin or inner thighs are emergency warning signs that need immediate medical attention.

When Specialist Joint Treatments May Be Considered

Some patients continue to experience joint pain despite initial treatment and rehabilitation. In these circumstances, a clinician may discuss additional options after reviewing the diagnosis, previous treatments, symptom severity and overall health.

Arthrosamid for Knee Osteoarthritis

Arthrosamid is an injectable hydrogel treatment that may be considered for selected patients with knee osteoarthritis. The material is injected into the knee joint, where it interacts with the synovial lining. It may be an option for some people whose knee pain continues to affect mobility and everyday activities.

Before considering an Arthrosamid injection, patients need an appropriate clinical assessment. The clinician should explain the potential benefits, limitations, possible complications and available alternatives. Suitability depends on individual circumstances, and treatment cannot guarantee pain relief or improved mobility for every patient.

Discussing these factors helps patients understand where the procedure may fit within a broader management plan, which may also include exercise, rehabilitation and other recommended treatments.

Supporting Better Decisions About Musculoskeletal Health

Persistent muscle and joint pain can require different approaches depending on its cause, severity and effect on everyday activities. Physivity – Stanmore Musculoskeletal Clinic brings together musculoskeletal assessment, physiotherapy, diagnostic ultrasound and rehabilitation to help patients understand their symptoms and consider appropriate care. By assessing individual needs and reviewing clinical findings, the clinic can help patients understand potential treatment options, the role of rehabilitation and whether further investigation may be necessary. Clear communication throughout this process also helps patients make informed decisions about their care and recovery goals.

Nipun Seth

Physivity Stanmore Musculoskeletal Clinic

+44 20 3811 8464

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