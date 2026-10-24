Dev Hospital Focuses On Patient-Centred Care Through Minimally Invasive Procedures

Clinical expertise in vascular and interventional radiology

Dedicated care in vascular and interventional radiology

Addressing uterine fibroids through individualized care

Assessment and treatment options for varicose veins

An overview of how image-guided procedures and individual clinical assessments provide non-surgical alternatives for fibroids and vascular care.

- Dr. Milan Jolapara

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dev Hospital of Vascular and Interventional Radiology in Ahmedabad focuses on the role of image-guided procedures in managing selected medical conditions. Interventional radiology offers treatment approaches that use specialized instruments and medical imaging to target affected areas through small incisions. For eligible patients, these techniques may provide alternatives to conventional surgery. Careful diagnosis, individual assessment and clear communication remain important when determining whether a minimally invasive procedure is appropriate for a patient's condition.

Imaging-Guided Procedures Offer Alternative Treatment Approaches

Interventional radiology combines medical imaging with specialized techniques to diagnose and treat a range of vascular and non-vascular conditions. Depending on the procedure, specialists may use ultrasound, X-ray guidance or other imaging methods to direct instruments towards the area requiring treatment.

These procedures can be considered for conditions involving blood vessels and certain organs. Their suitability depends on the diagnosis, the patient's medical history and the potential benefits and risks compared with other available treatments.

At dev hospital of vascular and interventional radiology, the clinical focus includes treatments for conditions such as uterine fibroids and varicose veins. Assessing each patient's circumstances helps specialists determine which options may be appropriate.

Individual Assessment Guides Treatment Planning

Although minimally invasive procedures can offer important alternatives, no single treatment is suitable for everyone. Symptoms, diagnostic findings, existing health conditions and personal treatment goals all influence clinical decisions.

Patients benefit from understanding how a proposed procedure works, what it is intended to address and what recovery may involve. Discussions about potential complications and alternative treatments also help patients make informed decisions in consultation with their treating specialists.

This can help patients understand the available treatment options and consider which approach may be suitable for their individual symptoms and medical needs.

Uterine Fibroid Embolisation Offers an Alternative Treatment Option

Uterine fibroids are growths that can develop within the uterus or around its outer surface. Although they are non-cancerous, their size and position may influence symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic discomfort and pressure. Treatment depends on the severity of symptoms and the patient's individual medical needs.

Uterine fibroid embolisation in Ahmedabad is a minimally invasive procedure that reduces the blood supply to fibroids. A specialist guides a catheter into the relevant arteries and releases tiny particles to restrict blood flow. Over time, this may cause the fibroids to shrink and help manage associated symptoms.

Unlike a hysterectomy, which removes the uterus, uterine fibroid embolisation aims to treat fibroids while preserving the uterus. However, it may not be suitable for every patient, particularly where future pregnancy is a consideration. A specialist can explain the potential benefits, risks and alternative treatments to help patients make an informed decision.

Varicose Vein Treatment Depends on Clinical Findings

Varicose veins are enlarged, twisted veins that commonly develop in the legs when the valves within the veins do not function properly. Blood can collect in the affected vessels, potentially causing aching, heaviness, swelling or discomfort. Some people, however, experience few symptoms.

Dev Hospital offers varicose veins treatment in Ahmedabad, with recommendations based on the severity of the condition and the patient's symptoms. Suitable options may include minimally invasive procedures such as endovenous laser treatment (EVLT), which uses laser energy to seal the affected vein and redirect blood flow through healthier veins.

The choice of procedure depends on the extent of the venous condition, symptoms and investigation results. Patients should receive clear information about the proposed treatment, aftercare, recovery and potential complications before making a decision.

Clear Communication Remains Central to Patient Care

Minimally invasive procedures can offer alternatives for selected medical conditions, but their benefits and limitations need to be considered individually. Clear explanations help patients understand the purpose of treatment, the expected recovery process and any follow-up care that may be required.

Dev Hospital's focus on vascular and interventional radiology highlights the importance of combining specialized procedures with individual assessment and informed decision-making. For patients considering treatment for uterine fibroids or varicose veins, discussions with qualified specialists can help clarify the available options and determine an appropriate course of care.

Dr. Milan Jolapara

Dev Hospital

+91 90811 71611

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