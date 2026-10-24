India Men And Women Kabaddi Teams Shine At Commonwealth Championship

India Triumphs at Inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship

India's Men's and Women's Kabaddi teams delivered impressive performances on Saturday, at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, being held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The men's team defeated Uganda 44-30, while the women's team registered a dominant 32-16 victory over Singapore.

Men's Team Secures Victory Against Uganda

In the men's match, India produced a strong all-round performance to secure a 14-point victory over Uganda. Shivam Patare led the raiding department with eight points, including six touch points and two bonus points. Naveen Kumar and Bharat contributed six raid points each, while Aditya Shinde added four points, as per a press release. India collected 27 raid points, 11 tackle points and six all-out points during the contest.

Defensive Dominance

In defence, Ajit Pawar led the team with three tackle points, while Nitesh, Yogesh Dahiya and Deepak S contributed two tackle points each. The Indian side registered 11 successful tackles compared to Uganda's three. For Uganda, Mulaire Daglas was the leading scorer with nine raid points, followed by Okidi Carnold and Sengendo Jimmy, who contributed five points each. Despite matching India's tally of 27 raid points, Uganda struggled defensively as India secured a 44-30 victory.

Women's Team Dominates Singapore

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team registered a commanding 32-16 victory over Singapore. Sakshi led India's raiding department with six points, while Renuka and Anu contributed four raid points each. Nidhi Sharma added three points to the team's tally. India Women registered 19 raid points, nine tackle points and four all-out points.

Key Defensive Efforts

Suman led the defensive effort with four tackle points, while Muskan Sharma contributed two. Riya Kumari, Sabahi Gadhavi and Ritu added one tackle point each. For Singapore, Arthi Selvan was the top scorer with five raid points, while Anandarajan Sindini and M. Vishwalah Devi contributed four points each. Singapore managed 16 raid points but failed to register a single successful tackle against the Indian side.

Upcoming Matches

The victories highlighted India's balanced raid and defence efforts at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championships. While the Indian women will be facing Uganda at 6:45 PM in the next encounter, Indian men will be competing against Malaysia at 8:30 PM, both on Sunday, October 25.

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