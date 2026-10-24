Azerbaijan's Cocoa Imports Rise 0.8% To $106 Million
Azerbaijan imported $106.057 million worth of cocoa and cocoa-based products in January-September 2026, up 0.8% compared with the same period last year.
According to the State Customs Committee, the country's exports of cocoa and cocoa-based products reached $11.174 million during the reporting period, an increase of 28.4% year-on-year.
Cocoa and cocoa-based products accounted for 0.79% of Azerbaijan's total imports and 0.05% of its exports.
Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $37.211 billion in the first nine months of 2026, representing a 5.2% increase compared with the same period in 2025.
Exports totalled $23.865 billion, up 28.3% year-on-year, while imports amounted to $13.346 billion, down 20.4%.
The figures indicate that Azerbaijan recorded growth in both the value of cocoa product exports and overall exports during the reporting period, while cocoa imports edged up slightly.
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