Oil Prices Jump More Than $3 To Six-Month High

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) Oil prices rose by more than $3 on Saturday, reaching their highest level in nearly six months amid concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East.

According to Bloomberg, Brent crude futures gained $3.55, or 3.14 percent, to settle at $116.72 per barrel, their highest level since April 29.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.80 to $103.27 per barrel. For the week, Brent crude gained 6 percent, while WTI rose 2.3 percent.

//Petra// AK