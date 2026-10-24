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Oil Prices Jump More Than $3 To Six-Month High

Oil Prices Jump More Than $3 To Six-Month High


Date: 2026-10-24 03:05:43

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) Oil prices rose by more than $3 on Saturday, reaching their highest level in nearly six months amid concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East.

According to Bloomberg, Brent crude futures gained $3.55, or 3.14 percent, to settle at $116.72 per barrel, their highest level since April 29.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.80 to $103.27 per barrel. For the week, Brent crude gained 6 percent, while WTI rose 2.3 percent.

//Petra// AK

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Jordan News Agency

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