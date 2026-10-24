Oil Prices Jump More Than $3 To Six-Month High
Amman, October 24 (Petra) Oil prices rose by more than $3 on Saturday, reaching their highest level in nearly six months amid concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East.
According to Bloomberg, Brent crude futures gained $3.55, or 3.14 percent, to settle at $116.72 per barrel, their highest level since April 29.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.80 to $103.27 per barrel. For the week, Brent crude gained 6 percent, while WTI rose 2.3 percent.
//Petra// AK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment