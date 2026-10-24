Presslaunch.Vip Launches Media Contributors Network For Responsible Independent Media Participation

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New initiative will provide learning resources, contributor interviews, and practical guidance for professionals who want to share verified information.

- Adrienne Barker, MAS

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PressLaunch today announced the launch of the Media Contributors Network, an independent initiative designed to help professionals, subject-matter experts, and aspiring contributors take part in media opportunities with preparation, fact verification, and responsible storytelling.

Founded by Adrienne Barker, MAS, the Media Contributors Network is being developed for professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, advocates, podcast hosts, and others whose expertise or firsthand experience can add informed context to public conversations. The network will focus on practical skills for participants interested in podcasts, interviews, articles, research-based storytelling, and community discussions.

Contributors will be encouraged to identify relevant affiliations and distinguish professional knowledge and firsthand experience from unverified claims.

“Everyone has a story, but not every story is ready for the media,” said Adrienne Barker, MAS, founder of PressLaunch and the Media Contributors Network.“We want to help people develop their ideas, support their statements with facts, and communicate in ways that inform rather than simply attract attention.”

PressLaunch is recognizing its Founding 22: Adrienne Barker, MAS; Malika Staar; Sheila Slick, MS; Brian P. Swift, JD; Debbie D. Wahba; William“Mild Bill” Janosik; Jason“Shake” Anderson; Karmani Marie Faison; Lesley George; Alex Dumas; Gia; Dr. Janet Uribe; Christy Chatham; Jessica Trask; Paula Heckenast; G. A. Pimpleton; Zeinab Suleiman; Lea Rosenberry; Tiffany Licot; Danielle Paci; Lauren LaPointe; and Dr. Jeff Moffett.

Together, their publicly listed roles and coverage interests span business, leadership, publishing, authorship, podcasting, disability advocacy, consumer education, finance, health and wellness, fashion and beauty, technology, community building, arts and culture, and public conversation. The public directory identifies each founding member's professional role, work, and approved coverage interests at . Individual profiles and images are published only after information and permissions have been confirmed.

Rather than functioning solely as a directory, the network plans to highlight the professional journeys, experiences, and areas of knowledge that shape each contributor's perspective. The goal is to help audiences understand who contributors are, what they know, and the context behind their points of view.

The launch also includes a contributor interview initiative. Barker will invite selected founding contributors to participate in conversations for The Story Behind the Release, a companion PressLaunch podcast series. The interviews will explore the professional experiences, questions, and issues that inform each guest's work. Selected conversations may later support contributor profiles and educational content, subject to the participant's approval and applicable editorial standards.

The network's planned educational programming will address media literacy, source verification, interview preparation, research fundamentals, storytelling, media ethics, conflicts of interest, and the use of artificial intelligence in media-related work. Future workshops, guest discussions, and learning resources will be clearly identified as planned programming as they are developed.

“These skills matter at the dinner table, in boardrooms, on social media, and in everyday conversations,” Barker said.“You do not have to work in a newsroom to recognize misinformation, ask better questions, or understand why credible sources matter.”

Barker joined Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc. as the producer of The Story Behind the Release, a companion PressLaunch podcast series. IRE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of investigative reporting through training, resources, and professional collaboration. She plans to attend the 2027 NICAR Conference, scheduled for March 11–14 in Denver, to continue her professional development in data journalism, investigative techniques, technology, and artificial intelligence.

The Media Contributors Network is an independent PressLaunch initiative. It is not affiliated with or endorsed by Investigative Reporters and Editors or NICAR.

As the network develops, it plans to publish editorial and contributor guidelines addressing permission to use names and images, factual verification, conflicts of interest, and the distinction between promotional content, commentary, educational materials, and independently reported journalism. Participation in the network does not constitute employment by a newsroom or guarantee publication, media access, assignments, compensation, or press credentials.

“Visibility can open a door, but credibility is what keeps that door open,” Barker said.“We want to help contributors build both.”

Learn more about the Media Contributors Network at .

About PressLaunch

PressLaunch is a media visibility and communications platform founded by Adrienne Barker, MAS. The platform helps entrepreneurs, authors, podcasters, speakers, and small businesses develop and share news through press releases, interviews, and related media opportunities. Learn more at .

About Adrienne Barker, MAS

Adrienne Barker, MAS, is a business strategist, podcast producer, author of five books, and founder of PressLaunch and the Media Contributors Network. She has more than 35 years of business experience and hosts four podcasts.

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Adrienne Barker, MAS

Founder, PressLaunch

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Adrienne Barker

PressLaunch

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PressLaunch Launches Media Contributors Network for Responsible Independent Media Participation News Provided By PressLaunch October 24, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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