RAISE Network Accounces Recognition Of Its IVF Training Centers By The AAB Board Of Registry (ABOR)

RAISE NETWORK

A landmark step toward standardizing IVF laboratory education and hands-on training, establishing a new benchmark for excellence in reproductive science

- Eva Schenkman, PhD, ARTLABROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Reproductive Alliance for Instruction, Science and Education (RAISE) Network is pleased to announce that the AAB Board of Registry (ABOR) has formally- recognized its three training centers: WEST, ARTLAB, and IVF Academy, as providers of examination preparation programs for reproductive laboratory professionals.Official Statement from the AAB Board of Registry (ABOR)"The AAB Board of Registry (ABOR) recognizes the RAISE Training Centers - WEST, ARTLAB, and IVF Academy- as providers of an examination preparation program. Their curriculum provides didactic instruction and supervised hands-on training in preparation for the ABOR Embryology Laboratory Scientist (ELS), Andrology Laboratory Scientist (ALS) and basic knowledge (BK) examinations.Completing a RAISE training center program does not guarantee examination eligibility, certification, or a passing score. Each applicant must meet all applicable ABOR eligibility and examination requirements."Advancing Excellence and Standardization in Reproductive Laboratory EducationThe RAISE Network unites WEST, ARTLAB, and IVF Academy to advance the quality, consistency, and accessibility of reproductive laboratory education.RAISE works to align curricula, training protocols, instruction, assessments, and examination preparation across its centers, establishing consistent expectations for scientific knowledge and hands-on competencies in embryology and andrology.Through a combination of comprehensive didactic education and supervised hands-on laboratory experience, the RAISE training centers provide structured learning opportunities designed to help participants prepare for ABOR examinations and develop foundational competencies relevant to clinical embryology and andrology."Recognition by ABOR is an exciting milestone for the RAISE Network and our participating training centers," said Tony Anderson, CEO, IVF Academy. "Our shared goal is to elevate the standard of reproductive laboratory education by bringing together experienced training centers under a unified framework for curriculum, instruction, hands-on training, and assessment. Through collaboration and consistency, we aim to better prepare the next generation of embryology and andrology professionals for certification examinations and successful careers in reproductive science."Debbie Venier, CEO, WEST, emphasized the broader impact of the collaboration: "By bringing together the expertise and experience of three established training centers, the RAISE Network is creating a stronger, more unified approach to educating the next generation of reproductive laboratory professionals. Our collaboration is about more than preparing students for an examination-it's about establishing consistent standards of excellence, building confidence through hands-on experience, and equipping future embryologists and andrologists with the knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in this rapidly advancing field. We believe that investing in quality education today will help shape the future of reproductive medicine."Supporting the Future of Reproductive ScienceAs assisted reproductive technology evolves, RAISE seeks to meet the growing need for skilled laboratory professionals through collaborative education and specialized hands-on training.The recognition of WEST, ARTLAB, and IVF Academy as examination preparation program providers reflects a shared emphasis on education, professional development, and the importance of preparing knowledgeable and technically proficient laboratory professionals.About the RAISE NetworkThe Reproductive Alliance for Instruction, Science and Education (RAISE) Network includes WEST, ARTLAB, and IVF Academy, led by Debbie Venier, Eva Schenkman, and Tony Anderson, respectively.“The future of reproductive laboratory science depends not only on advancing technology, but on elevating the standards of education, hands-on training, and scientific competency. By uniting the expertise and resources of the three established training centers, RAISE is creating a stronger, more unified foundation for the next generation of embryologists and andrologists. We are stronger together and excited to collaborate with the AAB Board of Registry in helping shape a future where excellence is not simply taught, but standardized, measured and demonstrated,” stated Eva Schenkman, CEO, ARTLAB.About the AAB Board of Registry (ABOR)The AAB Board of Registry (ABOR) administers professional certification examinations for laboratory scientists, including embryology and andrology examinations.Media Contact: RAISE NETWORKDebbie Venier, CEO, WESTWESTEmail:...phone: 805-748-4248worldembryologyEva Schenkman, CEO, ARTLABARTLAB @ NC Wesleyan UniversityEmail:...Phone:631-245-4410artlabivfTony Anderson, CEO, IVF AcademyIVF ACADEMYEmail:...Phone:704-661-1134ivfacademyusa

Eva Schenkman

ARTLAB

+1 631-245-4410

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RAISE Network accounces recognition of its IVF Training Centers by the AAB Board of Registry (ABOR) News Provided By ARTLAB October 24, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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