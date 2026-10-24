The This Is Blythe reviews hub consolidates 8,536 verified buyer reviews, customer photos and press features on one page.

Buyer photographs of the custom Neo Blythe dolls Azalea, Keren and Brooklynn, published with their verified Etsy reviews in January 2026.

Verified buyer photographs from the This Is Blythe reviews page: a first custom Blythe doll received in May 2026 and the doll Ruby, reviewed in March 2025.

Photographs sent with verified reviews from collectors in Hungary and Norway in May 2026, both of custom Neo Blythe dolls with black hair.

This Is Blythe, the custom Blythe doll studio founded in 2000.

This Is Blythe reviews now total 8,536 verified ratings averaging 4.9; one hub combines on-site reviews, 129 Etsy reviews, buyer photos and 30+ press features

- Jenna Anderson, Customer Service Specialist, This Is BlytheNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Is Blythe, the custom Blythe doll studio founded in 2000, reports that verified customer reviews of its dolls have passed 8,536 on its own storefront, with an average rating of 4.9 out of five, and that it has consolidated every category of feedback it receives into a single public page. The This Is Blythe reviews hub, updated in July 2026, brings together on-site verified buyer reviews, 129 verified Etsy reviews, customer photo testimonials, independent blog and video reviews, live-chat support ratings and more than 30 press features, so that a prospective buyer can read all of it in one place before ordering.The company said it built the page in response to its own search data. Queries such as "this is blythe reviews," "is this is blythe legit" and "this is blythe review" are among the terms that bring first-time visitors to the site, and the company's analytics for the 30 days ending Oct. 11, 2026, show that 99 percent of its 42,806 users in the period were visiting for the first time. A first-time visitor to a niche collectible category, the company said, wants to know who else has bought and what arrived, and the hub exists to answer that before the visitor reaches a product page.What the review figures coverThe 8,536 figure counts reviews left through the studio's on-site review system after a verified purchase on thisisblythe. Each review carries a verified-buyer label, the buyer's country flag, the date and, where the buyer added one, a photograph of the doll. The company states on the hub that it displays four- and five-star reviews verbatim, including small criticisms within positive ratings, and does not edit them. According to the studio's editorial review page, 98 percent of buyers rated their purchase five stars.A second set of reviews sits on the studio's Etsy storefront, ThisIsBlytheOfficial, which the company runs for buyers who prefer Etsy's checkout and buyer protection. That storefront holds a 4.98 rating from 129 reviews, 127 of them five-star, with 21 repeat buyers recorded. The company mirrors all 129 on its own Etsy reviews page with buyer photographs, so a visitor does not need an Etsy account to read them.A third set is not a review count at all. The hub separates press coverage from reviews and labels it as such. Forbes covered Blythe as a collectible phenomenon in 2006, the BBC covered a Blythe exhibition in 2002, The Guardian examined the doll's adult following in 2012 and 2014, and The New Yorker, Vogue Italia, Salon, Collectors Weekly and the Austin Chronicle have all written about the doll or its collectors. The Associated Press carried coverage of the studio's services in 2023. The company said it lists these separately because a press feature is evidence that the doll matters, not evidence that a particular order arrived well, and the two should not be mixed."Collectors ask the same two questions in a different order. Is the doll as good as the photographs, and will it actually arrive," said Jenna Anderson, Customer Service Specialist at This Is Blythe. "The reviews answer the first question with other people's photographs, and the country flags and delivery comments answer the second. The hub puts both answers on one page so nobody has to take the studio's word for it."Three themes in the reviewsThe company said that when it reads across the full set of This Is Blythe reviews, three themes recur: the quality of the hand-painted face, the responsiveness of the support team, and the reliability of worldwide delivery. The hub is organized around those three themes, with a section of verbatim quotes under each.On craftsmanship, a verified buyer wrote: "This doll is beautiful; her face-up is delicate and beautifully done. Shipping was fast." Another wrote that "the customizations made to her face are impeccable." A verified buyer in Hungary wrote in May 2026 that the studio "delivered a beautiful doll with wonderfully soft hair," and a verified buyer in the United States wrote the same month of a first custom doll: "She is so beautiful and has a really thick head of silky hair."On service, a verified buyer wrote that an item ordered was unavailable, that the support team "contacted me and showed me some options," and that the buyer "picked a similar item." Another wrote: "Great communication. Seller reached out that part of the order was out of stock. Ended up with a cuter outfit than before." The company's August 2026 anniversary retrospective reports that the most common praise in reviews after the word "beautiful" is for customer service.On delivery, a verified buyer in France wrote in December 2025: "Thank you to This Is Blythe for the fast and neat delivery. The doll is superb, beautifully presented." A verified buyer in Norway wrote in May 2026: "A wonderful doll. Everything arrived perfectly." A verified buyer in the United States wrote in December 2025 that "the packaging was impeccable with no damage."Support ratings kept separatelyThe hub also publishes a set of ratings that are not product reviews. After each conversation on the studio's live-chat system, the customer is invited to rate the support interaction. The company publishes recent five-star ratings from that system, dated from 2023 through January 2026, with comments such as "very helpful in replying and updating me quickly of any delays" and "very courteous and quick with their response." One rating, left in Italian in September 2023, is published with a translation. The company said it separates these from the 8,536 product reviews because a support rating measures a conversation, not a doll.Support is staffed around the clock in multiple languages, with a stated goal of answering emails within one hour, and the company's August 2026 retrospective lists direct communication as one of six reasons collectors return."A review that mentions the support team by name is usually a review of a problem that got fixed," Anderson said. "An outfit sold out, a parcel was delayed, a buyer ordered the wrong doll by mistake. Those are the reviews the team pays most attention to, because the five-star rating at the end of them was earned twice."Independent reviews the company does not controlThe hub links to three independent blog reviews written by collectors on their own platforms: a 2021 review by Tanja's Toys Review, a 2013 review by Blythe Life, and a 2021 customization review on Broken Dolly TV. It also links to video reviews on YouTube, including a first-doll unboxing by a collector in Finland and a Broken Dolly TV review covering the jointed body, color-changing eyes and swappable hands, and to a customer's unboxing reel on Instagram that reached more than 1,000 likes. The company said it links to these because they were made without its involvement and show the doll in the reviewer's own hands and lighting.The reviews page also states that the studio operates only two official sales channels, its website and its Etsy storefront, so a buyer who encounters the brand name elsewhere can check against those two.What the editorial review page addsAlongside the hub, the studio publishes an editorial review page that works through the question a prospective buyer types into a search engine first, which is whether the company is legitimate and whether a custom doll is worth the price. The page scores the studio on five criteria: craftsmanship and face-up, customization options, customer service, shipping and packaging, and value for money. It lists the trade-offs it believes a buyer should know in advance, including that every doll is made to order rather than shipped from stock, that the Neo Blythe has an oversized head and a buyer should check the size before gifting, and that popular outfits sell out, in which case the team offers a close match.The page sets out the evidence it checked: a trading history since 2000, a public verified-review feed, TrustedSite verification, DMCA registration, a 30-day money-back guarantee and secure checkout. The company said it names the cons as well as the pros because This Is Blythe reviews that read as advertising would not be trusted.How the studio verifies a reviewA review on the studio's site can only be left after a completed purchase, which is what the verified-buyer label records. The company said it does not remove negative feedback. Reviews in languages other than English are published in the original with a translation. The hub lists recent reviews from collectors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Finland, Hungary, Norway, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, among others.Every order ships free with tracking and duties prepaid to more than 200 countries and territories, with a published delivery window of seven to 12 business days for the United States, Canada and Europe. Orders dispatch from warehouses in Canada, the United States, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong depending on the destination.Which dolls are reviewed mostThe dolls that appear most often in This Is Blythe reviews are the same dolls that lead the studio's sales data. Company figures for the 30 days ending Oct. 11, 2026, place Tania, Angela, Charlotte, Fairy Elfie, Annie, Natasha, Cleopatra and Greta among the ten best-selling products by revenue, alongside the studio's DIY doll-making kit. Tania, a black-haired doll with a matte pouty face, has more than 1,300 orders recorded. The hub's featured review section highlights Cleopatra, Annie and Ruby, each with a customer photograph.A verified buyer in the United Kingdom wrote of Cleopatra, a blue-haired doll in the studio's tan skin tone: "The feel of the skin is so satisfying and she's so cute." A verified buyer in the United States wrote of Ruby: "The quality of the doll is incredible, her hair is soft and full of personality, and her face-up is even more beautiful in person. She's easy to pose, photographs wonderfully." A verified buyer in the United Kingdom wrote of Annie: "This was my second Blythe doll. Annie was the perfect addition to my room."Each of these dolls is built to order by one artisan. According to the studio's published production schedule, the faceplate is sanded to a matte finish or left glossy, features are hand-painted, hair is rooted in Saran fiber, the pull-string eye mechanism is fitted with four pairs of eye chips and tested, the outfit is cut and sewn for that doll, and a second specialist checks the finished doll against the order sheet before it is photographed and packed. The company said the production record and the reviews are two halves of the same claim: the record states what the studio does to each doll, and the reviews state what buyers say arrived.A short history of the doll and the studioBlythe was released by Kenner in 1972 and discontinued within a year. In 1997 a photographer received an original Blythe and began photographing her, and the resulting photography book, published in 2000, sold more than 100,000 copies and gave the studio its name. Takara relaunched the doll in Japan as Neo Blythe in 2001. The studio now reports more than 112,800 items delivered to more than 100,000 collectors. Lux Life Magazine named the company Best Online Blythe Doll Retailer, citing its range of custom dolls and its customer service, and This Is Blythe is a trademark registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.Guarantees behind the reviewsEvery order carries a 30-day money-back guarantee on eligible items. Two further published guarantees apply: if a parcel does not arrive within the promised window, the buyer receives a full refund, and if an item differs significantly from its product page, the buyer can contact the company within seven days of delivery with photographs and choose a free replacement, a free repair, store credit, a partial refund or a full refund. Payments are processed by Stripe and PayPal over 256-bit SSL by PCI-DSS certified providers, and the company states it never sees or stores card details. The site holds TrustedSite certification, reports clean results on ten major security blacklists, and includes $100,000 of shopper identity protection per order.The company said the guarantees are the reason it can publish every review: a buyer with a problem has a published remedy, and the review that follows records whether it worked."The number the studio watches is not the 4.9. It is how many of the reviews below five stars end with the buyer saying the problem was solved," Anderson said. "That is the number that tells the team whether the guarantees are real, and it is why the page shows the whole feed rather than a handful of favorites."Reading the reviews before orderingThe company suggested three ways a prospective buyer can use the page. A buyer considering a specific doll can open its product page, where reviews of that doll appear with photographs, and compare the buyer photographs with the studio photographs. A buyer in a particular country can read the recent reviews by flag for delivery comments from the same region. A buyer new to the category can read the editorial review page first for the trade-offs, then the hub for the volume, and then the press page for context on the doll's adult collector following.The hub closes with answers to the questions the support team receives most often about This Is Blythe reviews, including whether they are genuine, where a customer can leave one, and why some are in other languages.AvailabilityThe This Is Blythe reviews hub, the editorial review page, the Etsy reviews page and the press page are all public and linked from the footer of every page on thisisblythe. Reviews are added to the hub as they are left, and the company said it would keep the page's figures current through the holiday season.About This Is BlytheThis Is Blythe is a custom Blythe doll studio founded in 2000 and named after the photography book that revived interest in the doll. Every doll is handmade to order by the company's own artisans and is never mass-produced. The studio offers custom Neo, Middie and Petite Blythe dolls, a doll-making kit for customizers, and more than 260 handmade clothing items, with free tracked shipping to more than 200 countries and territories. This Is Blythe has been featured in Forbes, the BBC, The Guardian, The New Yorker, Vogue Italia and AP News, and holds more than 8,500 verified customer reviews with a 4.9 average rating. The company operates studios in Alameda, California; Vancouver, Canada; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. More information is available at .Jenna AndersonThis Is Blythe+1 (940) 400-0348...

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This Is Blythe Reviews Pass 8,536 Verified Ratings as Studio Publishes Consolidated Review Hub News Provided By SEOTED October 24, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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