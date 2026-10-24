Lagery Expands Guides For Renting Out Storage Space In Germany

Lagery's German-language guide covers the preparation of storage spaces for rental listings. Screenshot: Lagery / BundS GmbH.

Lagery - a marketplace for storage and parking spaces in Germany.

A new checklist and updated pricing guide help private and commercial providers in Germany prepare storage listings and compare rental offers.

- Seckin Hikmet Alkas, Managing Director, BundS GmbH

GERMANY, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lagery, an online marketplace for storage and parking spaces in Germany, has expanded its German-language resources for people and businesses preparing to rent out storage space. A new preparation checklist and an updated pricing guide, published and revised on October 15, 2026, cover the steps between identifying an available space and creating a rental listing.

The resources are aimed at private owners and commercial providers with spare storage capacity, including basement rooms, storage rooms and clearly defined sections of warehouses. They bring together questions about permitted use, condition, access, pricing and handover so that providers can describe what prospective renters will actually receive.

Preparing a storage space for its first listing

The new guide starts with the provider's right to rent out the space and the suitability of the proposed use. It encourages providers to check the relevant property documents and permissions before advertising. It also distinguishes storage from other activities, such as workshop use, production or customer visits, which may involve different requirements.

The practical checklist then covers the details needed for a clear listing: the usable area, current photographs, known limitations, permitted items, access times and the route from a vehicle to the space. Doorways, stairs and loading access are included because a room's floor area alone does not establish whether it will suit a renter's belongings.

Providers are also prompted to plan key handover, document the condition of the space and agree on how access and return will work. The full Lagery provider checklist is available in German and can be used alongside the platform's existing guides to listing photographs, measurements and rental arrangements.

Comparing rental offers and planning a price

The updated Lagery pricing guide includes a printable comparison worksheet for reviewing similar local offers. It asks providers to record the actual unit being offered, monthly price, usable area, access conditions, equipment and included services. Sources and comparison dates can be recorded alongside each offer.

The guide distinguishes advertised asking prices from rents actually achieved. Its worked examples show how different occupancy assumptions and additional costs change the amount remaining from rental income. These examples are illustrative calculations rather than market averages or earnings forecasts.

For providers considering a shared warehouse or a smaller section of a larger room, the guide also explains why a price per square metre does not automatically mean that the space is available in smaller units. The area offered, its boundaries and the price basis need to be described together.

From preparation to a rental listing

Both resources are publicly available without registration. Providers who have prepared their information can use the Lagery provider page to start a listing, add the location, price and photographs, and describe access and usage conditions. Creating a listing is free. Providers set their own rental prices and can offer a booking request process or instant booking.

Lagery brings search, enquiries, booking and online payment together on one platform. The rental agreement is between the provider and the renter; Lagery does not act as the landlord. The guides complement the listing process by helping providers prepare the information renters need to assess an offer.

In the company's September 2026 announcement, Seckin Hikmet Alkas, managing director of BundS GmbH, described the platform's purpose: "With Lagery, we make these spaces visible and bookable." The quotation is translated from German.

About Lagery

Lagery is an online marketplace for renting and letting storage and parking spaces in Germany. Private and commercial providers can list storage rooms, basement space, garages, parking spaces and warehouse areas, including defined partial areas. The platform is operated by BundS GmbH, based in Kreuztal, Germany, and led by managing director Seckin Hikmet Alkas.

Seckin Hikmet Alkas

Lagery (BundS GmbH)

+49 15679 760223

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Lagery Expands Guides for Renting Out Storage Space in Germany News Provided By Lagery (BundS GmbH) October 24, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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