Waada Basmati Rice Showcases Its Growing Range Of Basmati Rice Varieties
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Waada Basmati Rice, a basmati rice manufacturer in Delhi, is exhibiting the wide variety of basmati rice they have in order to suit the different needs of households and trade buyers in India and abroad.
Established in 1952, and with three generations behind it, consistency in the quality of Waada Basmati Rice has been seen over the years. Reliability in terms of cooking performance has been emphasized. They have Steam Basmati Rice, Zafrani Basmati Rice, and Golden Sella Basmati Rice in their product line.
Pulao and other simple rice dishes require Steam Basmati Rice, whereas biryani and other layered rice dishes need rice that can hold its shape and maintain integrity for a longer time, for which Sella basmati rice would be better suited. Zafrani Basmati Rice adds to the line for rice dishes that require a nice aroma and good presentation.
The company's long grain white basmati rice range, which includes 1121 white basmati rice, is available in the market in 5 kg packs for retail consumers and 30 kg packs for bulk consumers. With this strategy, the brand is able to cater to individual households as well as retail and trade buyers from the same product range.
A representative from the company said, Our objective has been to offer a range of basmati rice that is adequate and dependable for different households and different cooking styles. We continuously work on maintaining the quality and consistency of the grain that our customers have come to expect from us.
Waada Basmati Rice has been catering to its customers both in India and abroad by providing its basmati rice varieties in both bulk and retail markets. Customers and trade buyers are welcome to visit the company website to access more information on the company's offerings, including Steam Basmati Rice, Golden Sella Basmati Rice and Zafrani Basmati Rice.
Waada Basmati Rice, a Delhi-based basmati rice manufacturer in India, is showcasing its growing range of basmati rice varieties designed to serve the varied needs of households and trade buyers across India and internationally.
With a legacy spanning three generations since 1952, Waada Basmati Rice has built its product range around consistent grain quality and reliable cooking performance. The company's current offering includes Steam Basmati Rice, Golden Sella Basmati Rice, and Zafrani Basmati Rice, each suited to different styles of cooking and everyday kitchen needs.
Steam Basmati Rice is positioned for everyday meals such as pulao and simple rice preparations, while Golden Sella Basmati Rice is commonly chosen for biryani and layered rice dishes where grains are expected to hold their shape through longer cooking times. Zafrani Basmati Rice rounds out the range for preparations where aroma and presentation are a priority.
The company's long grain white basmati rice range, which includes 1121 white basmati rice, is available in 5 kg packs for retail customers and 30 kg packs for bulk buyers. This dual pack sizing allows the brand to serve both individual households and larger-scale purchasers, including retailers and trade buyers, from a single product range.
A company representative said, Our goal has always been to offer a dependable range of basmati rice that suits different cooking styles and household needs. As our range grows, we remain focused on maintaining the grain quality and consistency that our customers expect from us.
Waada Basmati Rice continues to serve customers in India and internationally, supplying its basmati rice varieties through both retail and bulk channels. Customers and trade buyers can learn more about the brand's current offerings, including Steam Basmati Rice, Golden Sella Basmati Rice, and Zafrani Basmati Rice, by visiting the company's website.
About Waada Basmati Rice
Waada Basmati Rice is a Delhi-based basmati rice manufacturer in India with a three-generation legacy dating back to 1952. The company offers Steam Basmati Rice, Golden Sella Basmati Rice, and Zafrani Basmati Rice in retail and bulk pack sizes, serving households and trade buyers in India and internationally. Its product range is built around a commitment to consistent grain quality and customer satisfaction.
Contact:
Gian Chand Dina Nath | 5191-3 Lahori Gate, Naya Bazar, Delhi - 110006
Phone: 011-42440302 / +91-9999004510
Web:
Established in 1952, and with three generations behind it, consistency in the quality of Waada Basmati Rice has been seen over the years. Reliability in terms of cooking performance has been emphasized. They have Steam Basmati Rice, Zafrani Basmati Rice, and Golden Sella Basmati Rice in their product line.
Pulao and other simple rice dishes require Steam Basmati Rice, whereas biryani and other layered rice dishes need rice that can hold its shape and maintain integrity for a longer time, for which Sella basmati rice would be better suited. Zafrani Basmati Rice adds to the line for rice dishes that require a nice aroma and good presentation.
The company's long grain white basmati rice range, which includes 1121 white basmati rice, is available in the market in 5 kg packs for retail consumers and 30 kg packs for bulk consumers. With this strategy, the brand is able to cater to individual households as well as retail and trade buyers from the same product range.
A representative from the company said, Our objective has been to offer a range of basmati rice that is adequate and dependable for different households and different cooking styles. We continuously work on maintaining the quality and consistency of the grain that our customers have come to expect from us.
Waada Basmati Rice has been catering to its customers both in India and abroad by providing its basmati rice varieties in both bulk and retail markets. Customers and trade buyers are welcome to visit the company website to access more information on the company's offerings, including Steam Basmati Rice, Golden Sella Basmati Rice and Zafrani Basmati Rice.
Waada Basmati Rice, a Delhi-based basmati rice manufacturer in India, is showcasing its growing range of basmati rice varieties designed to serve the varied needs of households and trade buyers across India and internationally.
With a legacy spanning three generations since 1952, Waada Basmati Rice has built its product range around consistent grain quality and reliable cooking performance. The company's current offering includes Steam Basmati Rice, Golden Sella Basmati Rice, and Zafrani Basmati Rice, each suited to different styles of cooking and everyday kitchen needs.
Steam Basmati Rice is positioned for everyday meals such as pulao and simple rice preparations, while Golden Sella Basmati Rice is commonly chosen for biryani and layered rice dishes where grains are expected to hold their shape through longer cooking times. Zafrani Basmati Rice rounds out the range for preparations where aroma and presentation are a priority.
The company's long grain white basmati rice range, which includes 1121 white basmati rice, is available in 5 kg packs for retail customers and 30 kg packs for bulk buyers. This dual pack sizing allows the brand to serve both individual households and larger-scale purchasers, including retailers and trade buyers, from a single product range.
A company representative said, Our goal has always been to offer a dependable range of basmati rice that suits different cooking styles and household needs. As our range grows, we remain focused on maintaining the grain quality and consistency that our customers expect from us.
Waada Basmati Rice continues to serve customers in India and internationally, supplying its basmati rice varieties through both retail and bulk channels. Customers and trade buyers can learn more about the brand's current offerings, including Steam Basmati Rice, Golden Sella Basmati Rice, and Zafrani Basmati Rice, by visiting the company's website.
About Waada Basmati Rice
Waada Basmati Rice is a Delhi-based basmati rice manufacturer in India with a three-generation legacy dating back to 1952. The company offers Steam Basmati Rice, Golden Sella Basmati Rice, and Zafrani Basmati Rice in retail and bulk pack sizes, serving households and trade buyers in India and internationally. Its product range is built around a commitment to consistent grain quality and customer satisfaction.
Contact:
Gian Chand Dina Nath | 5191-3 Lahori Gate, Naya Bazar, Delhi - 110006
Phone: 011-42440302 / +91-9999004510
Web:
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