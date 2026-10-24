International Affairs Association Condemns Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) The International Affairs Association condemned the terrorist attack targeting mourners at a church in Hamoud village, Karak Governorate, which left several people dead and others injured.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Association said targeting individuals because of their beliefs or religious affiliation constitutes an attack on all Jordanians and violates the principles of equality, freedom of worship and human dignity.

It warned that extremism and hate speech threaten civil peace and seek to undermine Jordan's national unity and social fabric.

The Association stated that Jordan is a state founded on citizenship and equality, noting that Muslims and Christians have jointly contributed to building the Kingdom and strengthening its unity under the Hashemite leadership.

It highlighted the importance of coexistence, mutual respect, the rule of law and social justice in protecting the country against terrorism and division.

The Association extended its condolences to the victims' families and the people of Karak, wished the injured a speedy recovery and prayed for mercy for the deceased.

It called for national unity in confronting extremism and terrorism.

//Petra// AK