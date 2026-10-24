Three Injured In Karak Incident Discharged From Hospital
Karak, October 24 (Petra) Three people injured in the Karak incident were discharged from Karak Government Hospital on Saturday evening after receiving medical treatment and their conditions stabilised, hospital director Dr Ali Sarayreh said.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Sarayreh said the patients were discharged after medical staff confirmed they were fit to leave.
Two other patients remain under medical care until their conditions stabilise.
//Petra// AK
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