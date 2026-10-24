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Drone Debris Found In Latvia

Drone Debris Found In Latvia


Date: 2026-10-24 02:36:03

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Latvian National Armed Forces reported this on social media platform .

“On October 24, a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered in the Liepne Parish of the Aluksne District; it likely entered Latvian airspace on October 18,” the post states.

After receiving a report of a sound resembling an explosion, the National Armed Forces, in cooperation with the State Police, began searching for the UAV's probable crash site. Two days later, the search operations were suspended because the information available at that time was insufficient to confirm the actual circumstances of the incident.

The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation; an internal review has also been ordered to assess the course of the incident and related circumstances.

Read also: Ukraine's air defenses down 140 out of 176 Russian drones overnight

As a result of the incident, no civilians were injured, no civilian infrastructure was damaged, and no further threats were identified.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Latvian State Land Service, in collaboration with the State Fire and Rescue Service, has compiled information on shelters throughout Latvia in a single location and created a map for the public.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.

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UkrinForm

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