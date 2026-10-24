Russian Airstrikes On Sloviansk Injure Two People And Damage Buildings
“Today, October 24, at around 5:00 p.m., the enemy carried out airstrikes on Sloviansk using FAB-250 and FAB-500 bombs. Currently, two people are known to have been wounded. Both have received medical attention. High-rise buildings in various parts of the city, two educational institutions, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, a café, and cars have been damaged or destroyed,” Liakh wrote.Read also: One killed, six injured in Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk
As reported by Ukrinform, the mandatory evacuation of children has been extended to the entire territor of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities.
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