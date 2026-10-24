Trump Says He Believes He Has Right To Run For President Again

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U.S. President Donald Trump has said he believes he is entitled to run for president again because he considers the 2020 presidential election to have been rigged.

According to RBC, Trump made the remarks during a speech in Iowa.

“They cheated us in the second election, even though we have won three times. Therefore, I believe I have the right to run again,” Trump said.

At the same time, the White House chief acknowledged that the U.S. Constitution would most likely prevent him from seeking another term in office.

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution stipulates that no person may be elected president more than twice.

Trump was elected president on November 8, 2016, and served his first term from 2017 to 2021. After losing the 2020 election, he won the November 5, 2024, presidential election and began his second term on January 20, 2025.