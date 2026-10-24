Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Teenagers Planning Armed Attack On Detained In Georgia


Date: 2026-10-24 02:31:25

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Two teenagers have been detained in Georgia for allegedly planning an armed attack on a school in Tbilisi.

According to the country's Prosecutor General's Office, the teenagers met on social media in April or May and planned to stage a rampage, using weapons against people inside the school.

They have been charged with organizing group activities and preparing to participate in such activities involving violence, rioting, damage to property and the use of weapons. They face between six and nine years in prison if convicted.

A court has already ordered the arrest of one of the detainees as a preventive measure. The prosecutor's office intends to ask the court to impose the same measure on the second teenager.

MENAFN24102026000187011040ID1111860529


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search