Teenagers Planning Armed Attack On Detained In Georgia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Two teenagers have been detained in Georgia for allegedly planning an armed attack on a school in Tbilisi.

According to the country's Prosecutor General's Office, the teenagers met on social media in April or May and planned to stage a rampage, using weapons against people inside the school.

They have been charged with organizing group activities and preparing to participate in such activities involving violence, rioting, damage to property and the use of weapons. They face between six and nine years in prison if convicted.

A court has already ordered the arrest of one of the detainees as a preventive measure. The prosecutor's office intends to ask the court to impose the same measure on the second teenager.