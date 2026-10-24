YALONG Electronics Training Equipment Selected For Worldskills ASEAN Vocational Competitions

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International vocational skill competitions establish stringent performance benchmarks for technical education hardware, demanding high signal measurement accuracy, rapid circuit reconfigurability, and dependable operational stability under competitive conditions. Serving as a Diamond Global Partner at the 14th WorldSkills ASEAN Competition in Manila, organized by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (YALONG, est. 1983) holds over 700 patents and 100 software copyrights. For the official Electronics competition category, the YALONG YL-135B apparatus was designated as the competition platform, delivering standardized electronics training equipment and motor control benches that bridge fundamental electrical theory with precision circuit assembly and motor drive commissioning across Southeast Asian technical institutions.To meet the evaluation rubrics of international skills competitions and engineering college laboratories, YALONG engineers the YL-135B Electronic Craft Skills Training and Assessment Platform around five core technical pillars:Official Electronics Category Platform: Modular Architecture of the YL-135B: Structuring standardized AC/DC power supplies, dual-host microcontrollers, and 15+ sensor modules on open expansion workstations.Electronic Circuit Fabrication and Process Assembly: Practicing through-hole soldering, surface-mount assembly, functional signal measurement, and fault diagnostic testing.Dual-Host AI+IoT Architecture and MicroPython Programming: Interfacing ESP32 Wi-Fi modules with AI neural processing units for intelligent edge computing and MQTT telemetry.Multi-Sensor Environmental Acquisition and Actuator Control: Conducting 27 distinct experimental projects spanning OLED displays, environmental sensing, and closed-loop motor control.Empirical Impact on ASEAN TVET Standardization and Diamond Partner Recognition: Unifying technical skills criteria, standardized scoring rubrics, and Diamond Partner instructional delivery across 11 nations.Official Electronics Category Platform: Modular Architecture of the YL-135BSelected as the designated competition platform for the Electronics skill category at WorldSkills ASEAN, the YL-135B training system combines a rigid industrial aluminum frame with standardized modular hanging box units. Operating on a single-phase AC 220V +/-10% 50Hz power supply with total power consumption within 1.0 kW, the platform incorporates specialized AC and DC power distribution modules, high-precision electronic instrumentation, and universal expansion interfaces. The master power unit features low-voltage isolated DC supplies (including 0-30V continuously variable outputs and regulated +/-12V and +5V rails) alongside AC step-down outputs. All connection interfaces utilize safety-shrouded 4 mm insulated patch sockets, preventing accidental electrical contact during rapid circuit patching. High-precision digital display meters monitor voltage, current, and power factor in real time, delivering precise numerical feedback required for verifying experimental circuits and optimizing assembly speed under competition conditions.Electronic Circuit Fabrication and Process AssemblyComprehensive electronic craft training requires rigorous practical mastery in circuit fabrication, component insertion, precision soldering, and functional waveform verification. The YL-135B platform incorporates dedicated process training areas supporting analog and digital circuit prototyping, through-hole component soldering, and surface-mount technology (SMT) assembly exercises. Trainees practice component identification, lead forming, thermal heat-sink mounting, and micro-soldering on standardized experimental circuit boards. Utilizing integrated DC regulated power supplies, functional signal generators, and digital frequency counters, students test operational amplifier feedback circuits, 555 timer multivibrators, discrete logic gate arrays, and peripheral driver boards. This practical workflow instills systematic electronic fabrication discipline, component testing accuracy, and schematic interpretation skills that align directly with international skills competition benchmarks.Dual-Host AI+IoT Architecture and MicroPython ProgrammingModern electronics curriculum requires bridging fundamental discrete circuitry with intelligent edge computing and wireless networking. The YL-135B integrates an advanced AI+IoT application module featuring a dual-host architecture: an ESP32-WROOM-32 microcontroller module and an AI vision host unit equipped with a 300,000-pixel camera, a 2.4-inch color TFT display, and an onboard neural network processing unit. Through the universal expansion board, students connect the host modules via 40P and 32P ribbon interfaces, utilizing standard USB interfaces to write, upload, and debug MicroPython scripts. The onboard ESP32 module features integrated 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communication, supporting direct wireless router connections, TCP/IP socket data transfer, and lightweight MQTT publish-subscribe messaging protocols to broadcast local sensor telemetry directly to cloud platforms or central laboratory dashboards.Multi-Sensor Environmental Acquisition and Actuator ControlThe platform incorporates more than 15 plug-and-play sensor and actuator modules that interface directly with the universal expansion board via standardized 4-pin and 3-pin connection cables. The sensor array spans photoelectric switches, passive infrared (PIR) human body detectors, photosensitive resistors, digital temperature and humidity probes, barometric air pressure sensors, soil moisture electrodes, ultrasonic distance meters, and smoke detection units. Actuator modules include DC gear motors, high-precision steering servos, monochrome OLED displays, RGB LED matrix modules, and audible buzzers. Across 27 structured practical projects, students program ADC sampling, DAC waveform synthesis, RTC real-time clock synchronization, wireless socket telemetry, optical barcode scanning, color identification, facial tracking, and edge object classification, developing comprehensive competency in sensor signal acquisition, mechatronic actuation, and intelligent embedded systems.Empirical Impact on ASEAN TVET Standardization and Diamond Partner RecognitionServing continuously as an official equipment provider since 2010 and receiving the Diamond Global Partner designation at the 14th WorldSkills ASEAN in Manila validates YALONG technical leadership across the region. Across 11 Southeast Asian member nations, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, YALONG platforms serve as standard training benches for national team preparation. The equipment standardizes competition task scoring across circuit design, soldering precision, waveform measurement, and drive parameter commissioning. Beyond competitive events, YALONG collaborates with Southeast Asian educational ministries to supply bilingual textbooks, standardized lab manuals, and train-the-trainer workshops, establishing unified vocational qualifications that directly match the technical demands of regional manufacturing sectors.Commercial Procurement Value and Competition-Proven ReliabilitySourcing competition-proven electronics training platforms directly from YALONG provides technical colleges and vocational ministries with verified hardware reliability and standard alignment. Direct factory integration delivers an open 1600 mm x 800 mm x 2000 mm workstation configured with standardized AC/DC power supplies, high-precision instrumentation, and closed-loop motor test benches without intermediary commercial markups. Institutions receive complete competition-grade pedagogical resources, including schematic packages, standardized scoring rubrics, and modular circuit templates, accelerating electronics curriculum delivery and ensuring lasting operational durability.Technical Documentation and Equipment SpecificationsTo review technical documentation, circuit schematics, and modular curriculum frameworks for competition-grade electronics training systems and motor control laboratories, access the official YALONG international portal:

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YALONG Electronics Training Equipment Selected for Worldskills ASEAN Vocational Competitions News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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