YALONG Automation Training Equipment: Empowering International Luban Workshops Worldwide

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International industrial cooperation and transnational engineering education increasingly require standardized Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) infrastructure capable of bridging academic instruction with genuine factory automation workflows. Founded in 1983 and recognized in 2026 as an official partner of the Worlddidac Association, Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (YALONG) holds over 700 patents and 100 software copyrights. As a core industrial partner participating in the transnational development of national-level Luban Workshops and Silk Road Institutes, YALONG has contributed specialized automation training equipment and production lines, technical frameworks, and bilingual pedagogical resources across 10 international Luban Workshop projects in Asia, Africa, and Europe, reinforcing international vocational technology transfer across technical colleges and polytechnics.To provide international technical institutes with verifiable mechatronics teaching capabilities, YALONG implements a structured educational export model across five primary operational dimensions through structured Luban Workshop initiatives:Modular Hardware Architecture of the YL-335B System: Structuring production workflows across five autonomous, interconnected mechatronic workstations.Master-Slave PLC Fieldbus and Industrial Network Topology: Implementing distributed master-slave architectures via open industrial communication protocols.Standardized Pedagogical Transfer via Turnkey Educational Packages: Delivering synchronized bilingual curricula, cloud-based digital twin software, and instructor development programs.Empirical Field Deployment Across Global Partner Institutes: Establishing verified training capacity across benchmark vocational colleges in Thailand, Portugal, Pakistan, Cambodia, and Madagascar.Strategic Partnership with the Worlddidac Association: Collaborating with the global non-profit educational resources organization to support international vocational education networks and institutional exchanges.Modular Hardware Architecture of the YL-335B SystemThe technical backbone of YALONG automation laboratories in Luban Workshop installations centers on the YL-335B Automatic Production Line Assessment and Training System. Built on an industrial-grade aluminum alloy profile platform, the system integrates mechanical assembly, pneumatic actuators, sensor detection loops, and motion control technologies into five distinct functional stations: Feeding, Processing, Assembly, Conveying, and Sorting. The Feeding station utilizes a gravity feed magazine coupled with pneumatic pushers to dispense cylindrical workpieces. The Processing station performs automated clamping, simulated drilling via high-speed DC spindle mechanisms, and linear positional inspection. The Assembly station incorporates dual-hopper feeding for core insertion, while the Conveying station utilizes a 400W synchronous AC servo drive and 400 mm linear recirculating ball drive mechanism equipped with a pneumatic mechanical gripper for high-precision inter-station transfer. The final Sorting station uses optical, inductive, and fiber-optic sensors to categorize finished parts onto designated storage chutes via air-actuated diverters, reproducing modern manufacturing automation in an accessible classroom footprint.Master-Slave PLC Fieldbus and Industrial Network TopologyIndustrial automation training relies on authentic control networking. The YL-335B platform incorporates a distributed PLC architecture using industrial fieldbus standards, including CC-Link, Profibus-DP, and Profinet protocols. In this network topology, the Conveying station acts as the master control node, coordinating operational data and handshake signals from the four slave PLCs at the Feeding, Processing, Assembly, and Sorting stations. An integrated 7-inch Human-Machine Interface (HMI) color touchscreen provides real-time visualization of production parameters, I/O signal statuses, cycle counts, and diagnostic alarm registers. Students directly configure communication baud rates, master-slave station numbers, token-ring protocols, and process interlocks. This distributed architecture develops essential engineering competencies in industrial networking, addressing critical operational skills such as fieldbus cable termination, distributed I/O addressing, servo positioning control, and system-level troubleshooting.Standardized Pedagogical Transfer via Turnkey Educational PackagesSustainable transnational education requires complete pedagogical integration alongside hardware commissioning. YALONG delivers turnkey educational packages tailored to the vocational qualifications of host nations. Each training platform is supported by dual-language technical documentation, project-based student workbooks, and standardized modular assessment rubrics aligned with international occupational skills standards. Complementing physical equipment, YALONG supplies 3D digital twin simulation software, enabling virtual commissioning, PLC ladder logic validation, and robot trajectory planning on personal workstations before transferring control code to live machinery. In addition, YALONG hosts specialized international train-the-trainer workshops through its corporate Academician and Post-Doctoral Research Workstations, equipping overseas engineering faculty with structured instructional methodologies covering mechanical alignment, pneumatic circuitry debugging, and industrial network maintenance.Empirical Field Deployment Across Global Partner InstitutesYALONG automation and electrical training installations have established proven educational track records across multiple international Luban Workshop initiatives. At the Ayutthaya Technical College in Thailand, the pioneer Luban Workshop integrates YALONG mechatronics systems into modern engineering training hubs supporting regional industrial upgrading. At the Setubal Polytechnic Institute in Portugal, the Luban Workshop utilizes YALONG automated production lines and electrical maintenance systems to cultivate automation engineering talent for European manufacturing industries. In Pakistan, the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology Luban Workshop deployed YALONG electrical and mechanical systems across technical faculties to train advanced technicians. In Cambodia, the Lancang-Mekong Vocational Education Training Center incorporates 3 training centers and 10 specialized laboratories equipped with YALONG automation systems. In Madagascar, the Luban Workshop at the University of Antananarivo utilizes YALONG automated production lines, electrical assessment platforms, and PLC application modules to establish sustainable technical education benchmarks across East Africa.Strategic Partnership with the Worlddidac AssociationThe Worlddidac Association operates as a prominent global non-profit organization dedicated to the development of the educational resources and technology sector worldwide. With an international network spanning national education authorities, institutional leaders, and industry specialists, Worlddidac maintains wide recognition across international vocational and technical education communities. To facilitate cross-border educational insights, Worlddidac regularly organizes specialized overseas study tours, conducting field visits across regional markets to evaluate vocational training infrastructure and connect international educational clients with relevant technology developers. In 2026, YALONG formally established an official partnership with the Worlddidac Association. Founded in 1983 and supported by over 700 patents and 100 software copyrights, YALONG brings four decades of industrial equipment manufacturing and vocational curriculum development to this global platform, supporting international educational exchange and technical standard alignment across member networks.Commercial Procurement Value and Direct Institutional CooperationDeploying the YL-335B automation production line directly through YALONG provides international polytechnics and vocational ministries with verified technical compatibility across Master-Slave PLC fieldbuses, AC servo positioning loops, and pneumatic actuators. Engineered with an industrial modular structure featuring comprehensive 380V electrical leakage and overload protections, direct factory delivery eliminates intermediate procurement markups. Partner institutions gain direct access to localized bilingual instructional manuals, teacher development programs, and long-term overseas spare parts supply, protecting capital investment while standardizing transnational TVET qualifications.Technical Consultation and International Project DocumentationTo review technical documentation, laboratory layout schematics, and modular curriculum frameworks for modern automation laboratories and international training facilities, access the official YALONG international portal:

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YALONG Automation Training Equipment: Empowering International Luban Workshops Worldwide News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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