Electric Vehicle (EV) Trainers: Why YALONG Leads New Energy Automotive Education

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced automotive engineering education requires laboratory training platforms that accurately deconstruct high-voltage electrical powertrains while maintaining intrinsic electrical safety across instructional environments. Operating since 1983, Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (YALONG) applies industrial manufacturing heritage to advanced automotive didactics, supplying high-voltage training benches and fault diagnosis simulators to engineering universities across 40 countries. To bridge classroom theory with OEM automotive service standards, YALONG develops specialized new energy electric vehicle trainers based on commercial pure-electric vehicle platforms, enabling systematic training across high-voltage power distribution, motor inverter control, and CAN-bus network troubleshooting.Engineered from production-grade battery-electric vehicle architectures (such as the BYD Yuan EV platform), YALONG develops the YL-618 New Energy Vehicle Comprehensive Control Training Platform around five core technical pillars:Authentic Traction Drive Closed-Loop Architecture: Complete physical integration of the DC 403V traction lithium battery pack, Battery Management System (BMS), permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), and Motor Control Unit (MCU).High-Voltage Energy Distribution and Auxiliary Matrix: Fully operational Power Distribution Unit (PDU), bi-directional DC-DC converter, On-Board Charger (OBC), electric power steering (EPS), and electric air conditioning systems.Multi-Tier High-Voltage Interlock and Insulation Monitoring: Standardized High-Voltage Interlock Loop (HVIL) coupled with active insulation resistance monitoring (exceeding 500 megohms) and physical safety relays.Transparent Controller Area Network Topology: Real-time access to high-speed CAN-bus communication streams for battery status monitoring, motor torque commands, and thermal data acquisition.Intelligent Hardware Fault Insertion and Diagnostic System: Built-in intelligent fault simulation console supporting systematic diagnostic exercises on power loss, insulation degradation, contactor adhesion, and bus communication errors.Authentic Traction Battery Pack and BMS Management EngineeringSafe and thorough vocational instruction on electric vehicle powertrains requires direct physical access to authentic energy storage systems. The YL-618 training platform incorporates an authentic high-voltage lithium battery pack operating at DC 403V, complemented by a standard DC 12V low-voltage auxiliary network. Housed within a dedicated protective casing with clear safety labeling and transparent observation windows, the assembly enables students to inspect cell grouping topology, high-voltage busbar routing, pre-charge resistors, and main positive and negative direct-current contactors under standard workshop safety protocols.The integrated Battery Management System (BMS) continuously gathers individual cell voltages, pack temperature sensor values, and overall current flows. Through dedicated diagnostic test ports and graphical software interfaces, trainees analyze real-time state-of-charge (SOC) calculation algorithms, state-of-health (SOH) estimation data, and cell balancing routines. This transparent engineering presentation enables students to trace battery management logic and evaluate battery thermal thresholds under varied simulated operating conditions.Permanent Magnet Motor Drive, MCU, and High-Voltage Distribution MatrixElectric propulsion dynamics rely on coordinated power conversion between direct-current battery storage and alternating-current traction motors. The YL-618 system utilizes a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) paired with a commercial Motor Control Unit (MCU). The MCU converts high-voltage DC into three-phase variable-frequency AC through insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) power modules, modulating torque and rotational speed in response to accelerator pedal position sensor inputs.Beyond the primary traction motor, the platform integrates functional subsystems mirroring production vehicle layouts, including the electric power steering (EPS) unit, the high-voltage electric air conditioning compressor, and the body electrical control modules. Power routes through an authentic Power Distribution Unit (PDU) equipped with dedicated branch fuses and high-voltage relays, directing energy to the bi-directional DC-DC converter and On-Board Charger (OBC). Trainees map high-voltage energy flows across driving, steering, regenerative braking, and charging states using industrial high-voltage insulation meters and digital storage oscilloscopes.Multi-Tier High-Voltage Interlock (HVIL) and Active Insulation Safety SystemsEducational environments require stringent safety architectures to prevent electrical contact during hands-on training. The YL-618 platform incorporates a continuous High-Voltage Interlock Loop (HVIL) that routes a low-voltage monitoring signal through every high-voltage connector, service disconnect plug, and component access cover. If an operator disconnects a high-voltage cable or opens a protective cover during operation, the HVIL circuit detects the continuity break within milliseconds, commanding the BMS and MCU to open the main contactors and de-energize the high-voltage lines.The platform enforces strict electrical isolation, with live-circuit-to-ground (equipment chassis) insulation resistance certified at >=500 Mohm. Built on a rigid structural frame utilizing 35 mm x 35 mm aluminum profiles and 1.2 mm cold-rolled steel panels, the base incorporates step-locking universal casters (rated at >=200 kg per wheel) to ensure dynamic workshop mobility alongside stable physical positioning during practical exercises.Intelligent Hardware Fault Insertion and Controller Area Network DiagnosticsModern automotive technician certifications emphasize methodical fault isolation and CAN-bus signal decoding. YALONG equips the YL-618 trainer with an intelligent fault setting console that connects directly into the vehicle electrical loom without altering original vehicle control unit software. Instructors configure realistic electrical faults, including open circuits in sensor lines, virtual short circuits, high-voltage contactor sticking, insulation degradation, and CAN-bus communication interruption between the BMS, MCU, and instrument cluster.Using OEM-compatible OBD-II scan tools, trainees read diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), analyze live freeze-frame data, and observe system reaction strategies. The platform features an external test terminal plate with clearly labeled test points, enabling students to probe signal voltages, PWM duty cycles, and CAN-High/CAN-Low differential voltages without piercing cable insulation. This practical configuration develops systematic troubleshooting habits adhering to professional dealership service standards.Curriculum Integration and Full-Scale TVET Automotive Lab SolutionsEffective technical training requires aligning practical hardware with structured instructional resources. YALONG supports the YL-618 platform with bilingual courseware, student practical project manuals, instructor solution guides, and digital twin simulation software. The curriculum spans basic electric vehicle safety protocols, battery module assembly and testing, motor control tuning, high-voltage air conditioning repair, and integrated vehicle networking diagnostics. To support whole-vehicle spatial learning, the system can be integrated alongside a full-scale sectioned training vehicle, allowing students to trace high-voltage cable routing and chassis grounding across authentic physical dimensions.Supported by corporate research institutions, including the Academician Workstation, National Post-Doctoral Research Center, and Yalong Research Institute, YALONG designs turnkey automotive laboratories serving vocational schools and technical universities worldwide. With experience supporting international competitions such as the Worldskills events and the BRICS Skills Innovation Competition, YALONG assists educational institutions in establishing standardized training facilities that meet global industrial accreditation requirements.Commercial Procurement Value and Direct OEM Factory SupportDirect factory procurement from YALONG provides critical economic and operational benefits for technical institutes, vocational ministries, and development programs. Sourcing directly from the manufacturer removes third-party trading margins, ensures authentic automotive components with traceable origins, and maintains long-term spare parts availability across extended equipment usage lifecycles. Institutional clients collaborate directly with YALONG automotive engineering teams to customize grid power interfaces, localized language software, and classroom footprint layouts.In addition, direct factory engagement ensures predictable delivery schedules and dependable commissioning support. YALONG provides complete technical documentation, electrical wiring schematics, and factory compliance certifications strictly aligned with ISO 9001 quality management protocols and national electrical safety testing standards. Vocational training centers benefit from verified hardware endurance, optimized capital expenditure, and responsive after-sales engineering assistance throughout their instructional operations.Technical Consultation and Institutional Procurement DocumentationTo review technical hardware specifications, high-voltage wiring diagrams, and modular curriculum frameworks for YL-618 new energy vehicle training systems, access the official YALONG international portal:

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Electric Vehicle (EV) Trainers: Why YALONG Leads New Energy Automotive Education News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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