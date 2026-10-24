Internet Of Things (IOT) Trainer: YALONG Showcases Industrial Mechatronics Simulators At Worldskills

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The rapid digital transformation across industrial automation, smart building infrastructure, and commercial energy management has made interconnected edge intelligence an essential pillar of modern technical and vocational education. Developing standardized didactic platforms that faithfully mirror industrial IoT topologies requires deep industrial fieldbus mastery alongside rigorous curriculum design. Backed by four decades of engineering innovation since 1983 and recognized as an official platform provider for WorldSkills ASEAN, Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (YALONG) introduces the YL-73B IoT technology engineering innovation platform, providing technical educators worldwide with a production-grade environment for industrial IoT commissioning and building automation training.Engineered within a compact physical footprint measuring 1350 mm x 675 mm x 1600 mm and operating with total power consumption within 800W, YALONG constructs the YL-73B platform across five primary technical pillars:IoT-Router Architecture and Raspberry Pi Embedded Gateway Integration: Configured with a dedicated IoT-Router development system and a Raspberry Pi embedded compute unit, supporting OpenCV machine vision, offline voice processing, multi-sensor signal conditioning, and physical GPIO actuation.Node-RED Visual Dataflow Orchestration and Real-Time Edge Processing: Utilizing a browser-based Node-RED runtime engine to enable node-based dataflow wiring, message routing, automated threshold triggers, and interactive front-end supervisory dashboards.Linux OS Environment and MySQL Relational Database Data Management: Operating on an open Linux operating system paired with a local MySQL relational database, supporting register mapping, real-time telemetry logging, structured querying, and historical data archiving.Multi-Protocol Fieldbus Matrix (OPC UA, BACnet-TCP, Modbus, DL/T 645, LoRa, RFID): Integrating industrial communication gateways that bridge OPC UA, BACnet-TCP remote I/O, Modbus-RTU/TCP, DL/T 645 smart energy metering, LoRa wireless telemetry, and high-frequency RFID identification within a single topology.IoT-Router Architecture and Raspberry Pi Embedded Gateway IntegrationThe YL-73B platform establishes its distributed computing capabilities on dual hardware platforms comprising a proprietary IoT-Router system integrated development unit and an embedded Raspberry Pi compute module. Powered by single-phase AC 220V with comprehensive electrical protection including 30 mA residual current trip, overload, and short-circuit isolation, the workbench provides a secure environment for hands-on electronic and software interfacing. Trainees configure physical sensor inputs, route communication channels, and program embedded scripts directly on industrial-grade hardware.The Raspberry Pi platform broadens edge computing training into advanced multimedia, sensor telemetry, and machine vision tasks. Students implement OpenCV image processing pipelines to perform live image acquisition, geometric drawing, color identification with alarm triggers, face detection, and facial recognition. In addition, the unit supports offline voice recognition for voice-activated mechanical controls, alongside direct signal conditioning for ambient illumination sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, air quality sensors, smoke detectors, ultrasonic distance transducers, and relay-driven DC motors.Node-RED Visual Dataflow Orchestration and Real-Time Edge ProcessingStreamlined application deployment and agile dataflow configuration are achieved through the integrated Node-RED visual programming environment. By utilizing a web-based graphical flow editor, students connect heterogeneous hardware input nodes, custom JavaScript function blocks, and network output nodes to build complex event-driven automation pipelines. This visual approach allows learners to grasp asynchronous event handling, JSON payload transformation, and threshold-based alarm logic without encountering the steep syntax barrier of monolithic text programming.Node-RED's built-in dashboard framework enables trainees to design interactive supervisory user interfaces for smart building and factory monitoring. Students assemble customized telemetry gauges, numerical readouts, real-time trend charts, and manual control toggles accessible via standard web browsers on local tablets or workstations. The visual framework connects directly with local message queues and MQTT brokers, illustrating modern IoT publish-subscribe messaging topologies utilized across automated manufacturing facilities and distributed smart infrastructure.Linux OS Environment and MySQL Relational Database Data ManagementIndustrial-grade edge gateways and IoT middleware rely on stable Unix operating environments and structured data persistence. The YL-73B platform provides open terminal access to an embedded Linux operating system, allowing students to learn command-line system navigation, directory permissions, process monitoring, shell scripting, and automated cron task scheduling. This command-level familiarity equips engineering students with the technical confidence required to maintain production Linux edge controllers and cloud servers.Structured data storage and historical trend management are facilitated by an embedded MySQL relational database engine. Through practical training projects, students create relational database schemas, map real-time telemetry variables from the IoT-Router, and execute SQL read, write, and query operations. The curriculum emphasizes database indexing, structured time-series data archiving, and automated data exchange with higher-level enterprise manufacturing execution systems (MES) and building energy management software.Multi-Protocol Fieldbus Matrix (OPC UA, BACnet-TCP, Modbus, DL/T 645, LoRa, RFID)The core pedagogical strength of the YL-73B lies in its heterogeneous multi-protocol communication matrix, which replicates the diverse networking topologies found in commercial buildings, smart agriculture, and manufacturing plants. For wired industrial communications, the platform provides Modbus-RTU over RS485 for barcode scanner integration, Modbus-TCP for Ethernet-based data exchange, and high-speed OPC UA for HMI touch screen telemetry and supervisory control.Building automation integration is delivered through dedicated BACnet-TCP communication modules, covering remote digital input (DI), digital output (DO), analog input (AI), and analog output (AO) modules for HVAC and lighting control. Energy metering is explored via the DL/T 645 power protocol connected to digital electric energy meters, while serial RS232 links drive digital display boards. For wireless telemetry, the platform integrates LoRa transceivers for long-range data transmission alongside high-frequency RFID readers for asset tracking and access management. Students perform bus wiring, baud rate matching, register mapping, and packet frame analysis, mastering end-to-end industrial network integration.Commercial and Educational Value of Direct Factory SourcingProcuring the YL-73B IoT training platform directly from an established original equipment manufacturer delivers substantial technical and operational returns for technical universities, polytechnics, and vocational training centers. Sourcing directly from YALONG bypasses intermediary markups while providing certified industrial-grade equipment built to strict electrical safety standards with leakage and overload protection. Factory-engineered platforms maintain hardware-software harmony, ensuring that gateway firmware, development environments, and protocol stacks operate reliably without multi-vendor integration conflicts.Direct factory partnership provides educational institutions with access to YALONG's comprehensive didactic resources, including modular laboratory layout blueprints, standardized training manuals covering 26 distinct practical projects, pre-configured Node-RED flow templates, and factory instructor certification programs. Long-term factory engineering support, prompt spare parts supply, and modular upgrade pathways protect institutional capital investments, enabling vocational colleges to continuously align their curricula with the advancing technologies of modern industrial IoT.Technical Consultation and Factory DocumentationTo review technical specifications, laboratory configuration drawings, and modular curriculum outlines for the YL-73B IoT engineering training platform, access the official YALONG international portal:

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Internet of Things (IOT) Trainer: YALONG Showcases Industrial Mechatronics Simulators at Worldskills News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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