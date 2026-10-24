Vocational And Engineering Lab Solutions: YALONG Showcases TVET Training Systems At GESS Dubai

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Educational Supplies and Solutions Dubai (GESS Dubai) serves as a premier international platform for evaluating modern Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) laboratory infrastructure. Practical engineering education requires training systems that accurately replicate industrial automation workflows, multi-sensor detection loops, and electro-pneumatic control mechanisms, bridging industrial-grade hardware with structured pedagogical curricula. To support advanced technical workforce development, Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (YALONG) delivers standardized vocational and engineering lab solutions engineered for mechatronics commissioning, PLC programming, and automated assembly troubleshooting.Established in 1983, Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. draws on over four decades of educational equipment manufacturing and continuous technical involvement in international skills competitions since 2007. Delivering didactic platforms to more than 10,000 institutions globally, YALONG highlights the YL-235A Opto-Mechatronics Practical Training and Assessment Equipment at GESS Dubai through five core engineering modules:Modular Platform Architecture and Industrial Simulation Depth of YL-235A: Utilizing an industrial aluminum alloy guide rail workbench and standard drawer-type interchangeable module frames to support flexible mechanical assembly and simulated automated production line workflows.Multi-Sensor Material Identification and Pneumatic Transfer Mechanisms: Integrating photoelectric, inductive, and fiber-optic sensors with a multi-axis pneumatic manipulator for precision material classification, feeding, and sorting kinematics.Variable Frequency Conveyance and PLC Wiring Debugging Protocols: Combining three-phase asynchronous motor speed regulation via frequency inverters with open dual-layer safety sockets and terminal block wiring for comprehensive circuit commissioning.Turnkey Multi-Disciplinary TVET Laboratory Engineering Delivery: Providing end-to-end laboratory engineering spanning 18 technical domains, customized workshop layouts, 3D digital twin software, and certified teacher training.Global Institutional Cooperation and International Skills Competition Alignment: Delivering official competition equipment and curricula for WorldSkills ASEAN, BRICS Skills Competitions, Luban Workshops, and Silk Road Colleges worldwide.Modular Platform Architecture and Industrial Simulation Depth of YL-235AModern mechatronics and electromechanical vocational education demands high-fidelity laboratory hardware capable of unifying theoretical automation principles, hands-on mechanical assembly, and production-line commissioning within an authentic industrial training environment. The YL-235A opto-mechatronics practical training device uses an industrial-grade aluminum alloy guide rail workbench measuring 1200 mm x 800 mm x 1500 mm as its mechanical foundation. Operating on a three-phase five-wire AC 380V power supply with apparent power consumption within 1.5 kVA, the open platform incorporates standard drawer-type interchangeable module frames. This structural base enables students and instructors to assemble, align, and reposition functional modules with standard industrial tooling, flexibly adapting to varied simulated sorting stations and automated transfer line layouts.Mechanical rigidity and dimensional accuracy on the guide rail bench maintain tight alignment tolerances across pneumatic cylinders, guide bars, and conveyor brackets. Each mechanical actuator mounts directly to the profile slots using standard fasteners, replicating standard industrial maintenance and assembly workflows. This hands-on mechanical configuration allows trainees to master mechanical leveling, linear guide alignment, transmission gear coaxiality adjustment, and torque fastening on physical equipment identical to factory floor installations.Multi-Sensor Material Identification and Pneumatic Transfer MechanismsModern automated material sorting lines and smart packaging systems depend on multi-parameter industrial sensor arrays capable of rapidly detecting physical dimensions, metallic properties, and surface reflectivity across dynamic workpiece streams. The YL-235A platform incorporates an integrated sensor detection array consisting of photoelectric switches, inductive proximity sensors, and fiber-optic color detection units. As workpieces travel along the transfer mechanism, these sensors detect material composition (such as metallic versus non-metallic properties), surface reflectivity, and physical dimensions. The sensor circuit transmits digital and analog signals directly to the central programmable logic controller for real-time decision processing.Once material classification occurs, the pneumatic manipulator unit executes automated handling routines. Driven by industrial pneumatic cylinders, linear slides, and solenoid directional valves, trainees assemble and commission direction control, speed regulation, swing control, and sequence loops. Trainees configure operating air pressures, throttle valve flow rates, and cylinder magnetic switch positions to achieve smooth transfer kinematics. This integrated mechanism develops practical competence in electro-pneumatic schematic interpretation, valve terminal piping, feeding and sorting alignment, and pneumatic cycle optimization.Variable Frequency Conveyance and PLC Wiring Debugging ProtocolsContinuous workpiece conveyance, multi-stage acceleration control, and precise variable frequency speed regulation form the fundamental electromechanical backbone of modern smart factory packaging lines and automated assembly systems. The YL-235A system features an industrial conveyor belt driven by a three-phase asynchronous AC gear motor coupled with a variable frequency drive (VFD). Students configure motor parameters, forward and reverse rotation loops, acceleration and deceleration ramps, multi-speed presets, and frequency setpoints through local keypads or industrial fieldbus interfaces. This setup allows engineering students to observe electrical frequency changes and verify dynamic torque characteristics under varying mechanical loads.Electrical safety and open wiring architecture are central to the YL-235A training methodology. The platform integrates dual connection interfaces combining insulated safety sockets with high-strength sheathed experiment wires for rapid circuit patching, alongside industrial terminal blocks for permanent signal wiring. Protected by comprehensive grounding and residual current leakage safety mechanisms, trainees wire control loops from circuit schematics, route wiring through cable trunking, and use digital multimeters to trace continuity and verify polarity before energization, establishing solid competency in industrial panel wiring and ladder logic troubleshooting.Turnkey Multi-Disciplinary TVET Laboratory Engineering DeliveryBeyond standalone didactic benches, modern engineering universities and vocational polytechnics require comprehensive turnkey laboratory engineering solutions that integrate architectural workshop planning, electrical distribution infrastructure, localized instructional resources, and systematic faculty pedagogical development. YALONG provides complete turnkey engineering across 18 technical domains, spanning automation, industrial robotics, CNC smart manufacturing, smart building IoT, renewable energy microgrids, and electric vehicle engineering. Each turnkey project includes customized facility floor layouts, 3D digital twin simulation software, and industrial safety infrastructure tailored to regional educational standards.To support smooth curriculum delivery, YALONG supplies bilingual courseware, practical project task sheets, and competency assessment manuals developed alongside industry technical standards. Academic institutions benefit from the enterprise's research platforms, including the Academician Workstation, National Post-Doctoral Research Center, National Skill Master Studio, and Yalong Research Institute. Through these platforms, international teaching faculty receive specialized training on automated system commissioning, digital twin programming, and advanced industrial maintenance protocols.Global Institutional Cooperation and International Skills Competition AlignmentSustained international educational cooperation and rigorous skills competition benchmarks drive the continuous technological refinement and global pedagogical alignment of technical vocational training equipment. YALONG maintains long-term educational partnerships with more than 10,000 vocational colleges, polytechnics, and industrial enterprises worldwide, serving over 20 million students and industrial trainees annually. The company holds more than 700 independent intellectual property rights and patents, ensuring continuous technological innovation in industrial education equipment. Operating in alignment with ISO 9001 quality management and CE conformity directives, YALONG platforms maintain international reliability across diverse operating climates.Since 2007, YALONG has served as the designated equipment supplier and technical support partner for prestigious international competitions, including the ASEAN Skills Competition, BRICS Skills Innovation Competition, Worldskills events, and National Vocational College Skills Competitions. Concurrently, YALONG participates as an equipment and curriculum provider for flagship international cooperation frameworks such as the Luban Workshop and Silk Road College initiatives in countries across Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Europe, and Africa, facilitating regional workforce industrialization.Commercial Value and Direct Institutional Sourcing AdvantagesDirect factory procurement from YALONG provides decisive operational and budget advantages for vocational ministries, technical colleges, and international development agencies. Sourcing directly from the original equipment manufacturer removes commercial broker markups, aligns laboratory specifications directly with certified engineering drawings, and ensures authentic spare parts availability over extended equipment operational lifecycles. Institutional clients work directly with factory application engineers to adapt electrical voltage standards, localized user interface languages, and laboratory layout configurations.In addition, direct engagement accelerates institutional project implementation timelines. Educational buyers receive complete technical documentation, electrical schematics, PLC source libraries, and localized safety certificates. With modular construction and standardized packaging, YALONG ensures predictable delivery timelines and smooth on-site installation. Technical training centers benefit from verified equipment endurance, optimized budget allocation, and continuous engineering technical assistance throughout the institutional training cycle.Technical Consultation and Institutional Procurement DocumentationInstitutional educators, vocational leaders, and engineering procurement teams attending GESS Dubai 2026 are cordially invited to visit YALONG at Booth from November 10 to 12, 2026, to inspect certified mechatronics and TVET laboratory training systems firsthand. Review technical hardware specifications, modular courseware frameworks, and direct factory procurement proposals by visiting the official YALONG international education portal:

Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

YALONG

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Vocational and Engineering Lab Solutions: YALONG Showcases TVET Training Systems at GESS Dubai News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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