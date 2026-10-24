Intelligent Refrigeration And Air Conditioning Trainers: Why YALONG Leads HVAC Didactic Technology

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Engineering education in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and commercial refrigeration (HVAC/R) centers on physical thermodynamic loop visualization, pressure-enthalpy (P-h) cycle analysis, and realistic circuit troubleshooting under industrial operating conditions. Holding national utility patent 202022527712.2 and serving as the official platform for the National Machinery Industry WorldSkills Refrigeration Selection, Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (YALONG, est. 1983) engineers its YL-83B intelligent refrigeration and air conditioning trainers to transform vapor-compression refrigeration physics into transparent, hands-on mechanical and electrical commissioning workflows for technical colleges and universities worldwide.To provide HVAC/R faculties with verifiable thermodynamic training systems, YALONG deconstructs the YL-83B refrigeration platform across five primary engineering dimensions:Fully-Hermetic Industrial Compressor Work Loops and Dual Condenser Configurations: Integrating high-efficiency hermetic reciprocating compressors with air-cooled finned-tube and water-cooled shell-and-tube heat rejection loops.In-Line Sight Glass Phase Observation and Dual-Channel Throttling Topologies: Enabling direct physical observation of liquid-vapor refrigerant phase transitions alongside switchable capillary tube and thermostatic expansion valve lines.Evaporator Heat Absorption Dynamics and Standardized Piping Integrity Protocols: Demonstrating latent heat absorption while facilitating nitrogen pressure-holding, vacuum evacuation, and refrigerant recovery workflows.High-and-Low Pressure Safety Interlocks and Hardware-Level Fault Simulation: Incorporating mechanical dual-pressure controllers, thermal overload cutoffs, and intelligent circuit switches simulating complex electrical faults.Turnkey HVAC/R Pedagogical Ecosystem and Competition-Grade Laboratory Delivery: Delivering structured bilingual laboratory manuals, pressure-enthalpy analysis software, and instructor technical certification.Fully-Hermetic Industrial Compressor Work Loops and Dual Condenser ConfigurationsThe vapor-compression refrigeration cycle on the YL-83B begins with compression executed by an industrial-grade fully-hermetic reciprocating compressor. Operating within a closed circuit, the compressor elevates low-pressure vapor into high-pressure, high-temperature discharge gas. To demonstrate diverse heat rejection mechanisms, the YALONG platform incorporates parallel dual condensing circuits: a forced-air finned-tube condenser driven by an axial fan, and a water-cooled shell-and-tube heat exchanger coupled to a circulating cooling water loop. Students switch between air-cooled and water-cooled condensing modes via manual isolation ball valves, measuring refrigerant inlet and outlet temperatures, subcooling degrees, and heat transfer variations across different operating modes.In-Line Sight Glass Phase Observation and Dual-Channel Throttling TopologiesVisualizing refrigerant thermodynamic state changes represents a core didactic feature of the YL-83B design. Following condensation, the high-pressure liquid flows through a replaceable liquid line filter-drier that traps residual moisture and particulate matter. An adjacent optical sight glass equipped with a moisture indicator allows engineering students to observe the physical transition from two-phase mixture to liquid state in real time. Downstream of the sight glass, the circuit branches into dual throttling channels: a fixed-orifice capillary tube and an adjustable thermostatic expansion valve (TXV) with external pressure equalization. By alternating between fixed and dynamic expansion devices via directional manifold valves, students analyze throttling temperature drops, flashing phenomena, and expansion valve superheat regulation characteristics on precision digital pressure gauges.Evaporator Heat Absorption Dynamics and Standardized Piping Integrity ProtocolsLow-pressure refrigerant liquid enters the evaporator to execute endothermic phase transformation. The YL-83B platform features an exposed finned-tube air-cooling evaporator equipped with transparent airflow ducting and an adjustable cross-flow blower. Temperature sensors and digital pressure transducers installed along the evaporator coil log real-time evaporating temperature, saturation pressure, and degree of superheat. Beyond thermodynamic data analysis, the platform provides dedicated piping workstations for mechanical craftsmanship training. Students learn standardized copper pipe cutting, tube bending, flaring, swaging, and brazing techniques. In addition, the system supports hands-on protocols for dry nitrogen pressure-holding leak detection, vacuum evacuation, and electronic balance refrigerant charging and recovery.High-and-Low Pressure Safety Interlocks and Hardware-Level Fault SimulationOperational safety and fault diagnostics form essential competencies in modern HVAC/R curricula. The YL-83B system incorporates a centralized electrical control panel equipped with mechanical dual-pressure switches that trigger instantaneous compressor cutoff if discharge pressure exceeds normal limits or suction pressure drops below safe operating thresholds. Additional safety devices include motor thermal protectors, phase-sequence relays, and residual current circuit breakers. To teach diagnostic methodologies, the unit embeds an intelligent hardware fault simulation board featuring lockable physical toggle switches. Instructors introduce discrete electrical and control anomalies, including compressor contactor coil open circuits, starting capacitor faults, pressure switch interlock trips, temperature sensor disconnects, and defrost timer bypasses. Students utilize multimeters and clamp meters to trace schematic wiring diagrams, isolate faulty nodes, and restore normal system operation.Turnkey HVAC/R Pedagogical Ecosystem and Competition-Grade Laboratory DeliveryYALONG complements physical training hardware with an integrated educational support framework designed for vocational colleges and competition training hubs. The YL-83B platform includes computer-based data acquisition software that maps experimental data onto real-time Pressure-Enthalpy (P-h) charts, calculating refrigeration capacity, compressor power, and Coefficient of Performance (COP). Validated through high-level events such as the National Machinery Industry WorldSkills selection competition, YALONG provides complete pedagogical documentation, comprising bilingual project task workbooks, electrical schematics, and standardized assessment rubrics aligned with WorldSkills refrigeration standards. Through corporate Academician and Post-Doctoral Research Workstations, YALONG conducts regular train-the-trainer workshops, equipping engineering faculty with advanced competencies in refrigeration piping assembly, automated controls, and commercial HVAC system maintenance.Commercial Procurement Value and Factory-Direct IntegrationProcuring HVAC/R training systems directly from YALONG delivers rigorous thermodynamic fidelity and long-term educational return for polytechnics and technical colleges. Factory manufacturing ensures precision-machined aluminum framing (1500 mm x 640 mm x 1850 mm), industrial copper piping verified through 100% factory pressure-retention testing, and patented in-line sight glasses without intermediary distributor markups. Academic departments gain complete laboratory layout blueprints, refrigerant recovery safety protocols, comprehensive thermodynamic courseware, and genuine OEM compressor spare parts, ensuring decades of reliable instructional operation.Technical Documentation and Refrigeration Laboratory BlueprintsTo review technical documentation, refrigeration piping schematics, and modular curriculum frameworks for intelligent refrigeration and air conditioning training platforms, access the official YALONG international portal:

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Intelligent Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Trainers: Why YALONG Leads HVAC Didactic Technology News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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