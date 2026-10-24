Comprehensive Energy Utilization And Intelligent Equipment: YALONG Powers BRICS Skills Competition

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As modern electrical grids transition toward new power systems, industrial demand for interdisciplinary talent capable of multi-energy commissioning and microgrid operation has surged, prompting universities and vocational colleges to establish practical training platforms integrating photovoltaic generation, wind power, energy storage, and smart microgrid dispatching. Designated as the official competition platform for renewable energy and smart grid categories at the BRICS Skills Development and Technology Innovation Competition (BRICS Skills Competition), Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (YALONG, est. 1983) structures the YL-1208 system to provide comprehensive energy utilization and intelligent equipment that bridges physical power generation mechanisms with real-time digital carbon management for engineering universities and TVET institutes worldwide.To provide higher education institutions and competition teams with verifiable multi-energy coordination capabilities, YALONG structures the YL-1208 training platform around five core technical pillars:Photovoltaic Power Generation Simulation and MPPT Control Unit: Integrating a 2000W adjustable solar emulator, dual-axis azimuth orientation, and 240W grid-tied and off-grid inverter topologies.Wind Turbine Aerodynamic Emulation and Generator Control Module: Replicating 370W simulated wind flows, mechanical yaw assemblies, automatic cable unwinding logic, and over-speed safety interlocks.Low-to-Medium Temperature Thermal Power Generation Experimental Unit: Demonstrating low-boiling-point working fluid phase changes, 5500W simulated thermal supplies, and parabolic trough sun-tracking collectors.Smart Microgrid Energy Management and Bidirectional Storage System: Coordinating 24V 20Ah energy storage, generation-consumption power balance algorithms, and electrothermal dispatching.Digital Carbon Asset Management and Real-Time Emission Monitoring: Providing database telemetry, multi-energy efficiency analysis, and real-time carbon reduction accounting.Photovoltaic Power Generation Simulation and MPPT Control UnitSolar energy training within the YL-1208 platform integrates physical photovoltaic modules with a 2000W high-precision controllable light source to simulate dynamic solar irradiance and ambient temperature profiles. The system supports multi-angle experimentation, allowing students to configure solar height angles and azimuth positions while analyzing volt-ampere (I-V) and power-voltage (P-V) curves under variable irradiance distributions. The unit generates >= 240W of DC power, feeding into dedicated 240W off-grid and grid-connected inverter stages. Integrated digital signal processors implement perturb-and-observe (P&O) and incremental conductance Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) algorithms, complete with phase-locked loop (PLL) grid synchronization and anti-islanding protection in full accordance with industrial electrical standards.Wind Turbine Aerodynamic Emulation and Generator Control ModuleWind power conversion is executed via an electro-mechanical wind turbine emulator combining a 370W variable-speed blower motor with a permanent magnet synchronous generator yielding >= 200W of electrical output. The module features a complete mechanical yaw system, integrating wind vane direction sensors, yaw twist cable limit switches, and automatic cable unwinding control programs. For operational safety under turbulent conditions, the unit incorporates an over-speed relay, mechanical vibration switches, and manual maintenance pitch controls. The generated variable-frequency AC power connects through 240W dual-mode inverters and a 24V 20Ah energy storage buffer, enabling students to evaluate tip-speed ratio (TSR) characteristics, pitch angle regulation, and generator power curves across variable wind speed regimes.Low-to-Medium Temperature Thermal Power Generation Experimental UnitThermal energy harvesting expands multi-energy utilization through a low-to-medium temperature Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) powered by a 5500W simulated thermal compressor supply. The system utilizes an environmentally benign, low-boiling-point working fluid cycling through an evaporator, expansion micro-turbine generator, and condenser loop to generate >= 200W of clean electricity. Engineering students execute working fluid replacement, system pressure-holding tests, and pressure-drop calculations across the heat exchangers, diagnosing non-phase change and thermal overload states. Additionally, the module incorporates a parabolic trough solar thermal collector featuring automated sun-chasing tracking mechanisms, bridging thermodynamic heat recovery with renewable solar thermal generation.Smart Microgrid Energy Management and Bidirectional Storage SystemCoordinating multi-source generation with dynamic facility loads relies on a centralized microgrid Energy Management System (EMS). The YL-1208 integrates a 24V 20Ah battery energy storage system coupled with bidirectional DC-DC converters and a centralized inverter. An industrial PLC executes generation-side and consumption-side power balancing logic, peak shaving, and electrothermal coordinated regulation. During utility grid disruption events, the microgrid controller executes high-speed static transfer within 10 milliseconds, transferring critical loads smoothly between grid-tied and islanded modes without voltage disruption. Students configure battery state-of-charge (SOC) operating bands, multi-energy priority dispatching rules, and frequency droop parameters under authentic microgrid operating conditions.Digital Carbon Asset Management and Real-Time Emission MonitoringSupporting global decarbonization qualifications, the YL-1208 incorporates a digital carbon management software platform interfaced with smart multi-function energy meters. The system continuously logs generation data across photovoltaic, wind, thermal, and grid inputs into a real-time database, applying localized carbon emission factors to calculate cumulative avoided carbon dioxide emissions. The digital dashboard visualizes electrothermal conversion efficiencies, energy flow diagrams, and enterprise carbon asset accounts via OPC UA protocols. Students learn to conduct carbon accounting baselines, evaluate green certificate verification methods, and compare multi-energy microgrid efficiency gains through data-driven analytical tools.Commercial Procurement Value and Factory-Direct IntegrationFactory-direct deployment of the YL-1208 multi-energy platform provides seamless physical and protocol integration across photovoltaic MPPT controllers, wind turbine simulators, organic Rankine thermal cycles, and bidirectional battery storage. Sourcing directly from YALONG eliminates third-party trading overhead while supplying engineering faculties with verified electrical protection topologies, dual-bus microgrid communication drivers, and cloud EMS software suites. Institutions receive complete laboratory floor layouts, thermal safety blueprints, localized curriculum modules, and competition-aligned assessment guides, establishing durable renewable energy training infrastructure.Technical Documentation and Equipment SpecificationsTo review technical documentation, circuit schematics, and modular curriculum frameworks for comprehensive energy utilization trainers and smart microgrid laboratories, access the official YALONG international portal:

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Comprehensive Energy Utilization and Intelligent Equipment: YALONG Powers BRICS Skills Competition News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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