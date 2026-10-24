Industrial Automation: YALONG Showcases Worldskills Ready Automation Cells

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Training equipment aligned with WorldSkills mechatronics standards centers on spatial and functional integration: it must replicate high-speed multi-axis motion across discrete factory assembly lines while demonstrating multi-node communication and coordinated control across distributed industrial networks. Backed by four decades of industrial automation innovation since 1983, Yalong Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (YALONG) deploys technical education equipment across 40 countries. During the WorldSkills ASEAN competitions in Manila, where 300 competitors across 11 nations tackled advanced manufacturing challenges, the YALONG YL-335C platform served as the official competition system for the Industrial Automation category, delivering industrial automation training equipment engineered for multi-station commissioning and real-time network integration.To provide international technical institutes with verifiable automation line commissioning capabilities, YALONG develops the YL-335C automation cell across five primary engineering dimensions:Five-Station Intelligent Manufacturing Architecture: Storage, Assembly, Vision, Sorting, and Conveying: Integrating automated warehousing, mechanical assembly, machine vision quality inspection, pneumatic sorting, and servo conveying on an open industrial rail bench.Machine Vision Quality Inspection and Optical Sensing: Utilizing industrial digital image recognition cameras to verify workpiece material, color, surface integrity, and passing state.Articulated Industrial Robotics and Multi-Axis Material Handling: Coordinating robotic kinematic trajectories with electro-pneumatic actuators for precision inter-station workpiece transfer.Distributed PROFINET Industrial Network Topology: Implementing high-speed multi-PLC deterministic fieldbus communication, I/O synchronization, and HMI supervisory control.Cloud-Native MES Scheduling and Cyber-Physical Digital Twin Simulation: Bridging customer order dispatching and inventory tracking with 3D virtual commissioning models.Five-Station Intelligent Manufacturing Architecture: Storage, Assembly, Vision, Sorting, and ConveyingThe structural foundation of the YL-335C intelligent manufacturing innovation platform utilizes an industrial-grade aluminum alloy profile bench measuring 2000 mm x 960 mm x 1760 mm, operating on single-phase AC 220V +/-10% 50Hz power with total apparent power within 3.0 kVA. The platform replicates discrete smart factory production across five integrated workstations: Storage, Assembly, Machine Vision, Sorting, and Conveying. The Storage unit coordinates automated warehousing and retrieval of raw stock using multi-tier racking and mechanical loading mechanisms. The Assembly unit executes precise mechanical part alignment and pneumatic press-fitting of internal core components. The Machine Vision unit performs automated optical inspection of workpiece surface properties and alignment states. The Sorting unit utilizes directional pneumatic diverters and dynamic drop chutes to classify finished goods into storage bins, while the Conveying unit provides continuous multi-point transfer across all stations.Machine Vision Quality Inspection and Optical SensingHigh-speed quality control in modern automated assembly lines requires integrated machine vision and coordinated multi-sensor arrays. The YL-335C visual unit incorporates an industrial digital camera coupled with dedicated image processing software to inspect workpiece attributes, passing states, color profiles, and dimensional tolerances in real time. Complementing the vision system, the platform integrates diffuse-reflective photoelectric switches, high-frequency inductive proximity sensors, and capacitive detectors along the material conveyance path. Sensor outputs interface directly with station PLCs via digital I/O lines and industrial fieldbus links, verifying workpiece material composition (distinguishing between ferromagnetic metals, aluminum alloys, and synthetic polymers) before triggering automated diversion or robotic assembly sequences, teaching trainees essential methods in optical alignment and threshold calibration.Articulated Industrial Robotics and Multi-Axis Material HandlingAdvanced discrete manufacturing requires seamless coordination between articulated industrial robotics and multi-axis pneumatic transfer mechanisms. The YL-335C platform integrates an industrial articulated robot equipped with multi-function pneumatic grippers to execute complex workpiece manipulation between the storage racks, vision testing fixtures, and assembly stations. Students program robotic tool center points (TCP), user coordinate frames, kinematic motion trajectories, and pick-and-place routines through handheld teach pendants or offline simulation software. The conveying station incorporates a precision servo-driven linear slide combined with multi-position pneumatic rotary actuators, developing hands-on competence in robot-PLC handshaking, multi-axis motion synchronization, electronic gear ratios, and mechanical axis alignment under industrial production constraints.Distributed PROFINET Industrial Network TopologyIndustrial automation training for competition and factory environments demands authentic industrial Ethernet networking. The YL-335C implements a distributed PLC control architecture interconnected via high-speed PROFINET communication protocols. In this network topology, the conveying station PLC acts as the master coordination node, exchanging real-time status words, I/O bit tables, execution triggers, and safety interlocks with slave PLCs at the storage, assembly, vision, and sorting stations. A 7-inch color Human-Machine Interface (HMI) touchscreen displays live production metrics, station alarm registers, cycle completion times, and system operational parameters. Students configure network IP tables, PROFINET device names, communication update times, and distributed interlocking logic, developing essential expertise in industrial networking and multi-PLC synchronization.Cloud-Native MES Scheduling and Cyber-Physical Digital Twin SimulationTo cultivate advanced competencies in smart factory digitalization, the YL-335C platform connects to a cloud-native Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and 3D digital twin virtual commissioning software. The MES software simulates the complete enterprise manufacturing cycle, from customer web order intake down to automated raw material requisition, production dispatching, quality tracking, and warehouse inventory logging. Simultaneously, the 3D digital twin environment models the exact kinematic geometry, pneumatic actuation, sensor feedback, and PROFINET communication of the physical machine. Trainees validate PLC ladder code, HMI screens, and robot trajectories in the virtual environment before downloading programs to physical hardware, accelerating learning concurrency, reducing equipment wear, and standardizing competition skill assessments.Commercial Procurement Value and Factory-Direct IntegrationDirect factory delivery of the YL-335C platform integrates five discrete manufacturing stations into a unified PROFINET and CC-Link automation cell within a 2000 mm x 960 mm x 1760 mm footprint. Factory-direct engineering ensures native compatibility across AC servo drives, multi-spectral optical sensors, and cyber-physical digital twin interfaces. Technical universities and vocational institutes eliminate intermediary markups while receiving complete engineering deliverables, including PLC ladder source code, 3D simulation models, electrical schematics, and certified instructor coaching. This turnkey capability accelerates laboratory commissioning and equips students with WorldSkills-aligned mechatronic competencies.Technical Documentation and Laboratory Engineering BlueprintsTo review technical documentation, laboratory layout schematics, and modular curriculum frameworks for WorldSkills-ready automation cells and mechatronics training platforms, access the official YALONG international portal:

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Industrial Automation: YALONG Showcases Worldskills Ready Automation Cells News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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