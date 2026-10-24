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Fujairah Police Warn Public Against Photographing Military Sites, Vehicles

Fujairah Police Warn Public Against Photographing Military Sites, Vehicles


Date: 2026-10-24 02:27:15

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE strictly prohibits photographing or filming military installations, vehicles, security drills and defence infrastructure
    By: Khaleej Times Staff

    Fujairah Police have reminded the public not to photograph military sites, facilities or vehicles, stressing the importance of safeguarding community security and safety.

    The UAE strictly prohibits photographing or filming military installations, vehicles, security drills and defence infrastructure.

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    During military or emergency exercises, the public is also prohibited from taking photos or filming military vehicles, helicopters or personnel on public roads.

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Khaleej Times

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