Fujairah Police Warn Public Against Photographing Military Sites, Vehicles
- By: Khaleej Times Staff
Fujairah Police have reminded the public not to photograph military sites, facilities or vehicles, stressing the importance of safeguarding community security and safety.
The UAE strictly prohibits photographing or filming military installations, vehicles, security drills and defence infrastructure.Recommended For You
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During military or emergency exercises, the public is also prohibited from taking photos or filming military vehicles, helicopters or personnel on public roads.ALSO READ
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