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Saudi Forces Say Intercepted Two Houthi Missiles Targeting Yanbu, Taif

Saudi Forces Say Intercepted Two Houthi Missiles Targeting Yanbu, Taif


Date: 2026-10-24 02:26:14

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced on Saturday that it had intercepted two missiles fired by the Houthis towards Taif and Yanbu, in the kingdom's west.

It came shortly after Riyadh's civil defence agency broadcast warnings of "potential danger" for four western regions, including Taif and Yanbu as well Makkah, home to Islam's holiest city, and Yanbu.

The alerts were all rescinded minutes later.

Residents were instructed to "proceed to the nearest safe place" by the agency. The agency also repeated a legal warning against sharing images or information related to "countering missiles and drones".

The Gulf kingdom has come under repeated attack from Yemen's Houthis in recent weeks.

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The Peninsula

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