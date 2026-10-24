Lula, Bolsonaro Hold Final Rallies Ahead Of Brazil Election

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and senator Flavio Bolsonaro will rally their supporters one last time on Saturday, closing a fraught election campaign one day after a combative final debate.

Both candidates will seek to flex their support in front of massive crowds in key cities as the nail-biting wait to decide the fate of Latin America's largest nation draws to an end.

Bolsonaro, son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, nabbed a shock first-round lead with 47 percent of the vote over Lula's 45 percent.

The political left jolted awake after the result, flooding the streets with huge protests and launching an intense digital campaign that hopes to carry Lula to a fourth, non-consecutive term.

The president, who turns 81 next week, will make his first campaign visit to Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on Saturday before plunging into the crowds on Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista.

His 45-year-old rival will travel to the city of Belo Horizonte before visiting the house in Rio where his father recovered after being stabbed during his ultimately successful presidential campaign in 2018.