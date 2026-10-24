QIIB Wins 'Best Islamic Wholesale Banking Solutions Award' At GIFA 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: QIIB has won the 'Best Islamic Wholesale Banking Solutions Award 2026' at the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) in recognition of its operational excellence and continued leadership in developing integrated banking solutions.

The award highlights QIIB's ability to respond to the evolving needs of corporate clients while maintaining the highest international banking standards.

Head of Private Banking at QIIB Yousef El Maraghi received the award on behalf of the Bank during the 16th Annual GIFA Awards Ceremony, held recently in London.

The ceremony brought together leading figures from the global banking industry, alongside senior representatives of the international financial and banking sectors.

The GIFA judging panel selected QIIB following a comprehensive assessment of several key criteria, including strong institutional performance, the quality of its corporate financing portfolio, and the efficiency of its corporate banking services.

The evaluation also considered QIIB's financial strength, capacity for innovation and ability to adapt swiftly to evolving market demands.

Commenting on the achievement, El Maraghi said: "This recognition reaffirms QIIB's standing as a leading Islamic bank and reflects the success of our comprehensive strategy and ambitious vision.

"This achievement is the result of years of sustained effort, supported by the unwavering commitment to the banking sector in Qatar. At QIIB, we have sought to build on this support by investing in our technological infrastructure, embracing advanced digital solutions and developing tailored financing products and banking services that meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes- from large corporations to SMEs."

Concluding his remarks, El Maraghi said: "We are committed to advancing innovation and excellence, strengthening our competitive position, and meeting the evolving expectations of our customers and shareholders, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030."

The 'Best Islamic Wholesale Banking Solutions Award 2026' marks another milestone in QIIB's track record of regional and international recognition, reaffirming its established position as a leading institution in Islamic banking.

