Where To Watch The 2026 WNBA Finals: Women's Sports Bars, LGBTQ+-Friendly Venues And Local Spots

Fans watch a game on a bar patio. Photo by Helena Lopes / Pexels.

Guide lists 249 venues, including 141 confirmed directly with staff

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women's sports bars, LGBTQ+-friendly venues and neighborhood gathering spots are featured in a WNBA Finals viewing guide from Full Court Buckets. The guide covers 249 venues in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including 141 that confirmed WNBA screenings in writing through direct email contact with staff.

At Nashville's women's sports bar Chapstick, the games have brought a strong turnout. "We show each and every one! It's actually been our biggest turn out over our first year open!" staff told Full Court Buckets.

Other women's sports bars listed include Watch Me! Sports Bar in Long Beach, Side Peace Women's Sports Bar in Houston and Title 9 Sports Grill in Phoenix, which describes itself as a women's sports bar.

From team giveaways to sound-on viewing

In Pacifica, official Valkyries watch bar La Playa Cantina and Grill said the team "have been sending us free swag for giveaways for weeks now." Staff also confirmed: "Yes all games are shown."

Game 5 tips off Monday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) at Chase Center in San Francisco. Game 3 drew a sellout crowd of 17,099 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to the official box score, the largest for any WNBA Finals game in Atlanta (previous high: 11,543 in 2011).

Fans looking for somewhere to watch can also find:

- San Francisco: Quik Dog said, "We show all televised WNBA games and play all Valkyries games with audio."

- Atlanta: Dream Finals watch-party venues include Park Tavern, STATS Brewpub and Hudson Grille locations. "Yes, we show WNBA games," Hudson Grille Downtown said. Brewhouse Cafe SoDo staff put on any WNBA game a customer requests.

- Napa: The Garden by Tannery Bend Beerworks said it shows "all Valkyries WNBA games and some of the other teams games."

Sources and viewing details for every listing

The guide focuses on in-person viewing, with notes identifying bars that show every game or play broadcasts with sound. Each listing shows its source and the date checked. Confirmed listings include a "From the bar" quote; the remaining venues are sourced from official team watch-party pages or the venues' own websites.

"Fans kept asking which bars actually put the WNBA on, so the staff asked the bars directly," said Ryan Moalemi, Editor of Full Court Buckets. "Every confirmed listing is backed by a written reply."

Bars can request listings or corrections through the guide page. The full dataset is free to download under a CC BY 4.0 license.

About Full Court Buckets

Full Court Buckets is an independent, data-driven WNBA publication. It publishes original datasets and trackers on attendance, TV ratings and where to watch games, with each figure tied to a primary source.

Ryan Moalemi

Full Court Buckets

+1 619-876-1723

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Where to Watch the 2026 WNBA Finals: Women's Sports Bars, LGBTQ+-Friendly Venues and Local Spots News Provided By Full Court Buckets October 24, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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