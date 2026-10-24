NAVEO Highlights Growing Commercial Applications For 6-Seater And 6+2-Seater Electric Buggies

6-seater and 6+2-seater passenger models are widening the use of electric golf carts across hospitality, residential communities and large commercial properties

INDIA, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAVEO, a manufacturer of electric passenger and utility vehicles, is highlighting the changing role of higher-capacity electric buggies as commercial properties look beyond the traditional 4-seater golf cart for internal passenger movement.6-seater and 6+2-seater configurations are giving resorts, hotels, residential communities, healthcare facilities and other large private properties more options for moving groups within their premises. Rather than being limited to golf and leisure, electric carts are increasingly taking on the role of compact passenger shuttles in environments where short-distance transport forms part of daily operations.The two configurations offer different seating arrangements. A 6-seater provides six forward-facing seats, while a 6+2-seater accommodates six forward-facing passengers and two additional passengers. This distinction is relevant for commercial operators selecting vehicles according to group size and internal transport requirements.The shift is also changing what commercial operators expect from these vehicles. Seating capacity is becoming closely linked to the purpose of the journey, with different requirements for individual passenger transfers, group movement and operational transport.In hospitality, for instance, the same property can have very different mobility requirements throughout the day. Guest arrivals and departures may involve families or groups travelling together, while movement between accommodation, restaurants and recreational facilities creates a continuing need for internal transport.This is where higher-capacity passenger buggies are finding a more defined role. 6-seater and 6+2-seater models can serve group movement while smaller configurations remain relevant for journeys involving fewer passengers.S. Satish Kumar, Head of Marketing at NAVEO, said:“Electric buggies are being considered for a much wider range of applications today. Commercial operators are looking beyond the conventional golf cart and thinking about the actual movement taking place across their properties. Passenger capacity is an important part of that decision, particularly where groups need to travel together.”The change extends beyond passenger capacity.Commercial sites often have parallel requirements for transporting equipment, supplies and materials. This is creating a clearer distinction between passenger vehicles and utility carts rather than expecting one vehicle configuration to perform every task.NAVEO addresses these requirements through its X-Series. The XP range is designed for passenger movement across different seating requirements, while XU utility models are intended for operational and cargo applications.The broader use of these vehicles is also changing the language around the category. While golf cart and golf car remain widely recognised terms, vehicles operating outside golf courses are increasingly functioning as electric buggies, passenger shuttles, people movers and utility vehicles depending on their application.For commercial properties, this creates the possibility of building fleets around specific functions rather than adopting the same configuration across an entire site. A resort, for example, may require compact passenger carts for routine journeys, 6-seater or 6+2-seater buggies for groups and utility vehicles for housekeeping or maintenance operations.NAVEO believes this move towards more purpose-specific configurations represents an important stage in the development of compact electric mobility.The company is expanding its presence across international markets through authorised dealers, with its passenger and utility vehicles aimed at internal transport requirements across hospitality, residential, healthcare, educational and commercial environments.As electric buggies take on a wider role across private properties, 6-seater and 6+2-seater configurations are helping move the category beyond its traditional golf-course identity and towards a broader position in commercial passenger mobility.About NAVEONAVEO develops electric passenger and utility vehicles for internal transport across private and commercial properties. Its X-Series includes XP passenger vehicles in different seating configurations and XU utility models for operational requirements. NAVEO works through authorised dealers across international markets.

S. Satish Kumar, Head of Marketing

NAVEO EV

+91 7845933545

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NAVEO Highlights Growing Commercial Applications for 6-Seater and 6+2-Seater Electric Buggies News Provided By UPTIMISED SEO LLP October 24, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry



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