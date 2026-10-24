Company Knowledge Panel

Lindy Panels Launches Company Knowledge Panels, Giving Businesses a Credible First Impression on Google

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lindy Panels, Inc., a boutique Google Knowledge Panel agency, today announced the launch of Company Knowledge Panels, a done-for-you service that builds a Google Knowledge Panel for a business and the executives who run it.Investors, analysts, journalists, partners and buyers almost always Google a company before the first meeting. What they find shapes their first impression. A Knowledge Panel is the information box that appears beside Google results for a recognized entity, and it can surface a company's founding year, leadership and key facts in one place.You cannot pay Google for a Knowledge Panel. One appears only when Google's Knowledge Graph recognizes a company as a verifiable entity. Many established businesses still lack one because their public information is scattered, inconsistent or weakly sourced.Company Knowledge Panels addresses that gap. Lindy Panels aligns a company's website, profiles and public information so they tell one consistent story Google can recognize. The service is built for firms where a first search carries weight: companies preparing to raise capital or list, firms courting enterprise buyers or partners, and leadership teams fielding press interest.How it works: the Lindy MethodEach engagement follows Lindy's proprietary four-stage Lindy Method:1. Assess. Lindy compares the company's online presence against its database of live Knowledge Panels to see how Google currently understands the business and what is stopping a panel from appearing.2. Shape. The team rebuilds the company's public identity around the signals Google already trusts: name consistency, role clarity, authoritative sources, profile alignment, images, bios and entity relationships.3. Trigger. Lindy deploys its Knowledge Graph Signal Stack, connecting the structured data, schema and authority signals Google needs to recognize the company as a notable entity.4. Maintain. Once the panel appears, Lindy guides the company through claiming it, correcting errors and updating key details, and monitors the entity over time.The company owns its panel after delivery. Google verifies the company as the panel manager, and any secondary access granted to Lindy can be revoked at any time.Lindy Panels reports that it has delivered 600+ Knowledge Panels for executives and companies across 35 industries, and that its software monitors 200,000+ live Knowledge Panels.“Before the pitch, the partnership or the purchase, people look you up,” said Abhay Aditya Jain, founder of Lindy Panels.“For years we've built Knowledge Panels for founders and executives. Their companies deserve the same clear introduction. Company Knowledge Panels lets a business be understood before the first conversation even starts.”Jain added:“We stand behind the work. If we cannot create a Google Knowledge Panel for your company, we refund you in full.”Availability: Company Knowledge Panels are available now as a one-time project. If Lindy cannot create a Google Knowledge Panel for the company, the client receives a full refund. Companies can book a call to discuss scope at lindypanels/for-companies. Executives seeking a personal panel can explore Lindy's personal service at lindypanels.About Lindy PanelsLindy Panels, Inc. is a boutique Google Knowledge Panel agency that helps founders, executives, investors, public operators and companies build a clearer, more credible presence on Google. The company specializes in Knowledge Graph entity work: structured data, schema, authoritative references and the technical signals that help Google understand who a person or business is. Lindy Panels is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.Lindy Panels, Inc. is an independent service provider. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by or acting on behalf of Google LLC. Google controls its Search products, Knowledge Graph, Knowledge Panels, verification processes and display decisions.

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Lindy Panels Launches Company Knowledge Panels News Provided By Lindy Panels, Inc October 24, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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