ATTU Approves Bangkok's Bid To Host 2027 Asian Table Tennis Championships

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) has awarded Bangkok, Thailand, the hosting rights for the 30th Asian Table Tennis Championships in 2027, with the Thai capital also set to host the inaugural Asian Mixed Teams Championships following the continental competition.

The decisions were made at the ATTU's 2026 Annual General Meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday, attended by representatives from 32 Asian countries and plenty of international and continental sports leaders.

The meeting also awarded Muscat, Oman, the hosting rights for the 31st Asian Youth Championships, while China will host the 36th Asian Cup. The Chinese Table Tennis Association will announce the host city at a later date.

Meanwhile, delegates reopened the bidding process for the 2028 Asian Championships after North Korea lost its hosting rights because it couldn't stage the event. The ATTU Executive Committee was authorized to select an alternative host country.

A decision on hosting the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships, for which the United Arab Emirates and South Korea are candidates, was postponed pending inspection visits and assessments of the readiness of the proposed sports venues.

The assembly also approved the Asian Development Plan for 2027, with a total budget of $250,000. The plan followed a presentation by ATTU's Development Director, Ahmed Khalil al-Mohannadi, on proposed programs to support national federations and identify emerging talent.

On the sidelines of the meeting, President of ATTU and the Arab Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Khalil al- Mohannadi, presented President of International Table Tennis Federation Petra Sorling of Sweden with the ATTU's shield in recognition of her efforts to promote the sport globally and strengthen cooperation between the Asian and international governing bodies.

Al-Mohannadi also presented the ATTU's shield to the Uzbekistan Table Tennis Federation in recognition of its support for the sport and its contribution to organizing and hosting continental tournaments and events.

The ceremony also honored national federations that hosted Asian competitions in 2025, along with partners that supported the union's activities and programs.

Asian Table Tennis Union ATTU Bangkok Asian Mixed Teams Championships