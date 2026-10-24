Brazil's Andrade Returns To Take Vault Gold At World Gymnastics Championships

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Brazilian gymnastics star Rebeca Andrade capped her return after a two-year break with gold in the women's vault at the 54th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, a two-time Olympic champion in the vault and floor exercise, finished ahead of Americans Claire Pease and Skye Blakely.

The victory unfolded in front of the greatest gymnast in history Simone Biles, who was in the stands at the Ahoy arena.

American Biles, who won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics two years ago, has not competed since. She has yet to decide whether she will make a comeback for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

As Brazil's most decorated Olympian, with six medals - two gold, three silver and one bronze - Andrade took a 22-month break following the 2024 Paris Games to focus on her physical and mental well-being.

She returned to official competition in June, winning gold on the vault at the Pan American Championships in Rio.

Andrade secured victory in Rotterdam with a score of 14.466 points, claiming her third world title on her signature apparatus.

Reigning European champion Angelina Melnikova of Russia did not compete after being denied a visa by Dutch authorities.

Later Saturday, Algeria's Kaylia Nemour bounced back from her disappointment in the all-around to win on the uneven bars.

The 19-year-old finished ahead of Germany's Helen Kevric and American Blakely for her second world title on the apparatus after last year in Jakarta.

Favourite Nemour had finished fourth in Friday's all-around competition after a mistake on the vault.

But she staged a brilliant comeback a day later on the very apparatus that earned her Olympic gold in Paris in 2024.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Rotterdam