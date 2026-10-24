'No Room For Hate': Kerala CM Slams Vlogger's Video On Fort Kochi

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, October 24 (IANS) United Democratic Front (UDF) leader and Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Saturday strongly slammed an Instagram video by an out-of-state“vlogger” that allegedly spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, saying such attempts to portray Kerala in a negative light and create communal division would not be tolerated.

In a post on social media, Satheesan said Keralam stands united, and that communal hatred has no place in the state.

He described the video as an unacceptable attempt to mislead people and disturb the social fabric of Fort Kochi and the state at large.

“A case has been registered, and the law will take its course,” Satheesan stated.

He asserted that the UDF remains committed to protecting communal harmony and ensuring justice without fear or favour.

Emphasising the state's long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence, the UDF leader said no one would be allowed to“even lay a finger” on Kerala's communal harmony.

“A New Era for God's Own Country. No room for hate,” he wrote.

The remarks come amid growing concern over content created by individuals from outside the state that authorities and political leaders believe could inflame tensions.

Police have registered a case in connection with the video, and further investigation is under way.

Satheesan's post shows the broader consensus across parties in Kerala against any attempt to communalise local issues or damage the state's image as a model of social harmony.

Leaders from different sides have in the past also spoken against external narratives that they believe misrepresent the ground reality in places like Fort Kochi, which is known for its cultural diversity and tourism significance.

Satheesan's post shows the state government's firm response to content perceived as divisive while reiterating that legal processes will be allowed to take their course.

The development is expected to keep the issue in public focus in the coming days as the investigation progresses.