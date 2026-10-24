Varanasi Prepares For Prime Minister Modi's Grand Welcome On Oct 25

Kashi Prepares for PM Modi's Grand Arrival

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Generation Z of Kashi is gearing up to shower rose petals as part of an elaborate, multi-point welcome across the holy city, setting a vibrant tone for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to his parliamentary constituency. The Prime Minister and Kashi MP Narendra Modi will be arriving in Varanasi on October 25th; thereafter, he will visit Arvind Mills by Army helicopter. The PM's road show will begin from the Police Lines, passing through the Cultural Complex and Chowkaghat to Namo Ghat. The PM will attend the Air Force event, Wings Over the Ganga, as the chief guest. Ahead of the air show, the organisation is busy preparing for a grand welcome for the PM upon his arrival in Kashi after almost six months.

A meeting was held on Saturday at the Metropolitan Office, Gulab Bagh, under the leadership of BJP National Minister Jagdish Patel to finalise the welcome preparations. Chief guest Jagdish Patel said it's a proud moment for the people of Kashi that PM Modi is the MP, thanks to whom fighters like the Rafale and Sukhoi, the pride of the nation, are flying from the ground to the sky in Kashi today. The Sarang helicopter is captivating the people with its acrobatics. To express our gratitude to our PM, we must give him a grand welcome; the chief guest urged all organisational officials to bring their Generals along to welcome him.

Coordination and Reception Planning

Ramesh Singh, in-charge of the Kashi region, stated that the entire city is being decorated, and responsibilities have been assigned to officials from booths and divisions in the Kashi region. The organisation will put all its efforts into welcoming the PM. Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari informed the meeting that when the PM's helicopter lands at the Police Lines, the Mothers will be the first to welcome him. A grand welcome for the Prime Minister has been planned at eight key locations from the Police Lines to Namo Ghat. The Prime Minister will be welcomed at these reception points amidst the sound of conch shells, the playing of damru, the echo of drums and a shower of flowers, Agrahari said.

Regional President Ashok Chaurasia said that workers have been assigned different responsibilities to showcase the spiritual consciousness, cultural pride and public participation of Kashi. There should be no shortage in welcoming the PM. Meanwhile Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, MLC Ashwani Tyagi, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava, Regional Vice President Anil Srivastava, Media Coordinator Pramil Pandey, Co-ordinator Vikas Bagi, Ajay Gupta, Ashok Jatav, Mahima Chintak, Ashok Rai, Neha Kakkar, Yogesh Verma, Jagannath Ojha, Anurag Sharma, Navratan Rathi, Santosh Solapurkar, Sanjay Sonkar, Pankaj Chaturvedi, Pragya Pandey, Shailendra Mishra, etc. were present in the meeting. The meeting was conducted by Ashok Jatav, and the vote of thanks was given by District President Ramskal Patel.

Strategic Welcome Points

The route features designated welcome zones managed by prominent leaders across eight strategic points, including the Police Lines, Sanskrit Complex, Chowkaghat, Golgadda Tiraha, Kajjakpura, and Bhadau Chungi, where local ministers, MLAs, mayors, and morcha leaders will spearhead traditional greetings accompanied by conch shells, drums, and flower showers.

Police Lines (Uma Netralaya), under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Poonam Maurya, Pooja Dixit, Chandrashekhar Upadhyay, and Mridula Jaiswal, will welcome the Prime Minister along with the Mahila Morcha. Similarly, Police Lines Mor: Under the leadership of Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari, former Mayor Ramgopal Mohle, Ashok Jatav, Akhilendra Singh Sunny, Sanjay Rai, and Sudhir Mishra will welcome the Prime Minister along with the Yuva Morcha.

Sanskrit Complex Mayor Ashok Tiwari, former Legislative Council member Shivnath Yadav, Prem Kapoor, Naveen Kapoor, and Awadhesh Rai of the Scheduled Caste Morcha, along with other officials, will welcome the Prime Minister. Lakdi Mandi Tiraha Chowkaghat Legislative Council Member Dharmendra Singh, State Vice President Shankar Giri, Dinesh Kumar Dinu, Hira Yadav, and Dilip Chauhan will lead the welcome along with the Backwards Front. Under the leadership of Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava, Manish Kapoor, Jagannath Ojha, Madhup Singh, and Yogesh Singh Pinku, along with other Kisan Morcha workers, will welcome the Prime Minister.

Uttar Pradesh Government Minister Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', former Metropolitan President Vidyasagar Rai, Rahul Singh, and Deepesh Vashisht will welcome the Prime Minister along with workers from the Cantt Mandal. Under the leadership of South MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, workers and office bearers of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandal, including Narsingh Das, Satyendra Singh, and Akshayvar Singh, will welcome the Prime Minister. Workers from other Mandals, including Suresh Chaurasia, Rohit Jaiswal, and Amresh Gupta, will be responsible for welcoming the Prime Minister. As planned by the BJP Metropolitan Area, these eight welcome points will showcase the traditional cultural splendour of Kashi with the active participation of workers. Prime Minister's welcome will be accompanied by the sound of conch shells, the resounding drums, and a shower of flowers, reflecting Kashi's spiritual heritage and the enthusiastic public sentiment. (ANI)

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