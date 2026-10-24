Agra Teachers Constituency Re-Poll Set For October 26 After Void Vote

Election Commission Mandates Re-polling

The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinwa, stated that the Election Commission of India has decided to conduct re-polling on October 26 (Monday) at three polling stations within the Agra Division Teachers' Constituency. This decision comes as part of the 2026 biennial elections for 5 Graduates' Constituencies and 6 Teachers' Constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. The voting that took place at these specific polling stations on October 23 has been declared void under Section 58A(2)(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a press release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

Details of the Re-poll Process

Designated Polling Stations and Timing

The Chief Electoral Officer informed that, in accordance with the Commission's directives, re-polling will be conducted at the following three polling stations in the Agra Division Teachers' Constituency: Polling Station No. 20: Tehsil Campus, Kheragarh; Polling Station No. 21: Kshetra Panchayat Office, Saiyan; and Polling Station No. 26: Kshetra Panchayat Office, Fatehabad, the release noted. He further stated that the re-polling at these three locations will be held on October 26, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Operational Directives and Accountability

The Election Commission of India has issued directives to ensure that all necessary arrangements for the re-poll are completed within the stipulated timeframe. It has also mandated that the schedule for the re-poll be communicated to the contesting candidates, the media, the Commission's observers, and other relevant officials and stakeholders. Rinwa stated that the Commission has explicitly directed that individuals whose illegal activities or irregularities necessitated the re-poll shall not be assigned any responsibilities during the re-poll process. During the re-poll, indelible ink will be applied to the right index finger of the voters.

The Chief Electoral Officer informed that, in accordance with the Commission's directives, accountability will be fixed for those responsible for the circumstances leading to the re-poll, including police personnel and polling staff. In this regard, the Divisional Commissioner of Agra is required to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report to the Election Commission of India by October 25, the release said. He further stated that once the re-poll has been successfully concluded at the three designated polling stations, permission to commence the counting of votes will be sought from the Election Commission of India, using the prescribed format. The Chief Electoral Officer has instructed the concerned officials to complete all necessary arrangements for the re-poll on time, in line with the Election Commission of India's directives and to ensure that the voting process is conducted in a fair, transparent, and well-organised manner. (ANI)

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