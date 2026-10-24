Karnataka: Newborn Baby Girl Rescued After Being Abandoned Near Chitradurga Lake

A newborn baby girl was rescued by villagers after she was allegedly abandoned inside a bag near a lake in Gonuru village, Chitradurga taluk. The incident came to light when local residents heard the infant crying and rushed to investigate. Their timely intervention helped save the baby, who was subsequently handed over to Child Welfare Department officials and admitted to Chitradurga district hospital for medical care.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those responsible for abandoning the newborn.

Villagers Rescue Newborn Baby Girl

Some villagers were walking near Gonuru lake when they heard a baby crying from inside a bag lying nearby. Suspecting that something was wrong, they approached the bag and discovered a newborn baby girl inside.

The villagers immediately opened the bag and rescued the infant. Their prompt response helped bring the baby to safety.

Local Women Step In to Care for the Baby

Following the rescue, women from Gonuru village stepped in to care for the newborn. They cleaned the baby and wrapped her in warm clothes, ensuring that she received immediate attention.

Their compassionate response drew appreciation from local residents. The women provided care and comfort to the vulnerable infant at a critical moment.

Baby Handed Over to Child Welfare Officials

After rescuing the infant, the villagers informed the concerned authorities. Child Welfare Department officials arrived at the spot, and the baby was handed over to them for further care.

The officials arranged medical attention for the newborn and took steps to ensure her safety and well-being.

Newborn Receives Treatment at Chitradurga District Hospital

The rescued baby girl was admitted to Chitradurga district hospital, where doctors are monitoring her condition and providing the necessary medical care.

According to hospital sources, the infant's condition is stable. The medical team will continue to monitor her health.

Police Launch Investigation Into Baby Abandonment

The incident has sparked concern and anger among residents of Gonuru village and the wider public. The circumstances surrounding the baby's abandonment have raised concerns about her safety and welfare.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those responsible for abandoning the newborn. Further details about the incident are awaited.