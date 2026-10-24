La Liga: Flick, Mourinho Strike Contrasting Tones Ahead Of El Clasico

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Oct 24 (IANS) FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and Real Madrid counterpart Jose Mourinho struck contrasting tones on Saturday ahead of Sunday's first El Clasico of the season, with Flick relishing the occasion and Mourinho playing down the significance of the rivalry.

Barcelona head into the match at Camp Nou seeking their 10th consecutive La Liga victory, with a win set to extend their lead over second-place Real Madrid to nine points. Flick was full of praise for his opponents, describing Real Madrid as "one of the best teams in the world" and highlighting their physical strength.

The German also acknowledged that his side had areas to improve following Tuesday's 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. "We did a lot of things well, but there are areas where we need to improve," Flick said, adding that Barcelona had analysed the defeat and worked on their defensive weaknesses in training.

Despite insisting he had no intention of making headlines before the match, Flick underlined the significance of one of football's biggest rivalries. "While there are only three points at stake, it's about much more than that. It's fantastic to be a part of it, and we're really looking forward to the match," he said, describing El Clasico as "the best match our sport has to offer."

Speaking in Madrid earlier on Saturday, Mourinho cautioned against judging his side as a finished product just three months into his tenure. "We're being viewed as a finished product, which is very difficult to achieve in football, but we aren't at an advanced stage," the Portuguese coach said.

"We've been working for three months. We had a pre-season in which players arrived gradually, and then there was the international break. We are far from being a finished product."

Mourinho also questioned the fairness of comparing Real Madrid with a Barcelona side whose players had been together for several years.

However, he dismissed suggestions that playing at Camp Nou presented any particular challenge, describing the visit as "the same as going to any other stadium."

"We're talking about a very high-quality team, but it's no big deal," he said.

Mourinho also insisted he would not alter his tactical approach to counter Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. "He's a great player, and you respect great players. But respecting someone is one thing; changing your plans, your structure or abandoning your own identity is another. We won't do that, not for him, nor for anyone else," he said.