Specialised Course Held For Public Legal Professionals

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Ministry of Justice organised a specialised training programme for public legal professionals on October 18-21, targeting legal practitioners from various ministries and government entities.

The initiative was part of the centre's ongoing efforts to strengthen legal and professional competencies and enhance the capabilities of national talent across the public sector.

The specialised programme included two training workshops that address key aspects of contemporary legal practice.

The first,“Legal Professionals and the Media”, focused on communicating legal concepts clearly and effectively without compromising their substance.

It also aimed to develop participants' skills in preparing accessible legal content, public speaking, engaging with media outlets, and responding confidently to questions beyond prepared statements.

The second workshop,“Creativity and Innovation in Legal Practice”, sought to foster innovative legal thinking and encourage participants to move beyond conventional approaches.

It addressed practical workplace challenges, including time management, prioritisation, and resistance to change, while strengthening legal practitioners' professional identity in both legal writing and practice.

The workshops included practical exercises designed to strengthen participants' problem-solving, decision-making, communication, and persuasion skills, and the activities help assess how well participants have acquired the targeted knowledge and professional competencies.

The Ministry of Justice continues to deliver its Legal and Judicial Sciences Programme for Assistant Judges in co-operation with the Supreme Judiciary Council, as part of the ongoing efforts to support specialised legal and judicial training.

These initiatives are part of the centre's broader training strategy to respond to the State's evolving needs, advance institutional development, and strengthen the capabilities of national legal professionals.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice's specialised legal training plan for 2026 includes 118 courses throughout the year, with around 110 legal professionals expected to benefit from its qualification programmes.

The plan includes practical and theoretical training, professional legal writing and drafting, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence tools in legal practice.

In 2025, 2,472 legal professionals received training, while the number of training courses increased by 14.6% and participation in specialised and mandatory training programmes and courses rose by around 24.78%.

The Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies organised 77 legal awareness workshops, a 250% increase from 2024.

Ministry of Justice Legal Professionals and the Media Legal Training Programme Legal Professional Development